Harambee Stars Defender Sends Bold Message to Benni McCarthy Ahead of Eritrea Clash

Amos Wanjala has told Benni McCarthy he is ready to work hard, seize his opportunity and fight for his place ahead of Kenya’s AFCON 2027 clash against Eritrea.

Valencia-based defender Amos Wanjala is determined to make his mark on the senior national team after being named in Benni McCarthy’s Harambee Stars squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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The 20-year-old, who plays for Valencia CF's reserve team, VCF Mestalla, is among the 24 players called up for Saturday’s Group D clash against Eritrea at Nyayo National Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 4 pm kickoff.

While Kenya has already secured its place in the 2027 AFCON as a co-host with Uganda and Tanzania, these qualifiers serve as crucial competitive preparation for McCarthy's squad as they build towards the continental showpiece.

Valencia Defender Relishes Kenya Call-Up

For Wanjala, the call-up represents a significant milestone in a journey that has taken him from Kenyan school football to the professional ranks in Spain.

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"I'm very happy. It's a great opportunity for me to go there with the Kenya jersey. Thanks to God," the young centre-back stated.

From St. Anthony’s Boys to Valencia CF

Amos Wanjala first gained national prominence when he captained St. Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale, to the 2023 Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) football title.

His performance earned him a scholarship to Nastic Sports Academy in Spain, which served as his gateway to European football.

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He later joined Athletic Club Torrellano, gaining valuable senior experience in Spain’s Tercera Federación, before securing a move to Valencia in January 2026 on a contract that runs until June 2028.

After initially joining the VCF Mestalla squad, he was invited to train with the first team and made an unofficial friendly debut in July.

Wanjala’s International Leadership Experience

The defender is no stranger to leadership on the international stage, having captained Kenya’s U-18 team to a runner-up finish in the 2023 CECAFA U-18 Championship.

He also led the Rising Stars to a historic qualification for the 2025 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations. Wanjala acknowledges that earning a spot in the senior squad is just the beginning.

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"It's another step for me, for the team, and not just for me, but for my teammates too," he said. "That's why I have to keep working hard and take advantage of the opportunity."

With the 2027 tournament on home soil looming, Wanjala is motivated by the prospect of competing at the highest level in Africa.

"Yes, it's very special. I have to concentrate for next year. I have a good tournament in Africa, the Africa Cup," he noted, emphasizing his focus on continuous improvement.

Aware of the high standards required, Wanjala is prepared to fight for his place among more established players.

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"That's why I have to go there with everything and take advantage of it," he affirmed.

Spain Experience Shapes Wanjala’s Football Journey

His experience in Spain has taught him the value of patience and dedication in a professional setting. "For me, it's always good to work hard," he said. "It's best to work with professional people and keep going."