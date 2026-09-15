Cole Hocker Takes Subtle Dig at Jakob Ingebrigtsen After 5000m Clash: 'I'm Not Going to Complain'

Cole Hocker appeared to take a subtle swipe at Jakob Ingebrigtsen after their latest 5000m showdown, referencing the Norwegian’s recent complaints over race tactics.

The growing rivalry between Olympic champions Cole Hocker and Jakob Ingebrigtsen took another captivating turn in Budapest, Hungary.

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Just one week after Ingebrigtsen voiced intense frustration over race tactics and pacing choices at the Diamond League final in Brussels, accusing rival runners of "cowardice", the pair re-engaged in a thrilling men’s 5000m final at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

Ingebrigtsen took top honours in Budapest, securing victory in 12:59.24. Hocker crossed the line right behind in second place, timing 13:00.05 to cap off a fiercely contested battle

Speaking after the race, Hocker addressed the narrative surrounding his Norwegian rival with measured composure, emphasising respect for the entire field and taking complete ownership of his own performance.

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‘I Wasn't Racing Just Jakob’: Cole Hocker Emphasises Total Respect for Rivals

The tension leading into Budapest had been stoked by Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s post-race critique in Brussels, where the Norwegian voiced disappointment over pacemaking arrangements and strategy.

When asked about the dynamic between the two distance stars and whether his mindset was centred on defeating Ingebrigtsen, Hocker made it clear that his focus remains broad, viewing every opponent on a global start line with equal weight.

"You know, I'm not going to try to guess what he [Jakob Ingebrigtsen] thinks of us, but just like tonight [Friday night], I try to go into this race racing everyone on the line. I wasn't racing Jakob. I wasn't racing just Parker. I wasn't racing just Nico, you know, I was racing the whole field,” Cole Hocker said.

“And I think some respect comes with that. I think everyone that's on the start line of a global final, you know, deserves a lot of respect. And you can have opinions on the race and how it goes. But every race I know I'm going to give it my 100%. And that's what I did tonight."

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Cole Hocker Takes Accountability for His Performance

In contrast to the heated debates surrounding pacing duties and tactical choices in recent weeks, Hocker adopted a grounded perspective following his runner-up finish in Budapest.

Acknowledging that he left everything on the track, the American distance star expressed satisfaction with his effort, refusing to make excuses for coming up just short of the top spot.

"That got me second place tonight. And that's something I can live with. I just gave it everything I had, and I'm not going to complain about how it went now. I got second," Cole Hocker added.

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