Tusker FC Unlock Multi-Million CAF Windfall After FKF Cup Win

Tusker FC are guaranteed a significant cash boost from CAF after their FKF Cup win secured their place in next season’s CAF Champions League.

Tusker FC will now be among clubs that will receive financial support from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following their FKF Cup triumph.

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Tusker won the tournament following a 2-1 win over Kenya Police at the Kwale Stadium on Sunday with the victory securing them a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

It is a return to continental football since 2021 for Tusker and they will now need to prepare well to avoid an early elimination.

However, even if they exit the competition early, the 13-time Kenyan champions are guaranteed nearly Ksh13 million from CAF.

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Tusker are among teams that will begin their continental campaign at the preliminary round and at this stage, CAF will provide each team with a $100,000 (Ksh12.9 million) solidarity payment which is meant to ease travel burdens on clubs.

How Much More Can Tusker Earn?

Tusker FC celebrate winning the 2026 FKF Cup. Photo: FKF Media

The Brewers can, however, emulate their predecessors Nairobi United by getting past the preliminary round and getting into the group stages. If they do this, then they would quadruple their earnings since group stage sides are guaranteed $400,000 (Ksh51.7 million) which Naibos received in 2025-26.

Gor Mahia remain the only Kenyan side to have reached the Confederation Cup quarter-final in its current form, when they did it in 2018-19, but the reward was not as high as it is now.

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If Tusker make it this far, then they would be in line for $550,000 (Ksh71 million) which is the CAF reward for all last eight teams while an unlikely run to the semis will come with $750,000 (Ksh97 million).

Confederation Cup winners will take home $4 million (Ksh517 million) as the losing finalists console themselves with $1,000,000 (Ksh129 million).