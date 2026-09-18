CAF Boss ‘More Confident than Ever’ in Kenya’s Ability to Host AFCON 2027

Patrice Motsepe has explained what gives him belief that Kenya will stage a successful tournament alongside neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has expressed strong confidence in Kenya's ability to overcome existing challenges and successfully co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

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Kenya is set to stage the continental tournament alongside Uganda and Tanzania from June 19 to July 17 next year. Speaking on Friday after inspecting key facilities in Nairobi, including the 60,000-seater Talanta Stadium and the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Motsepe said he was encouraged by the progress.

"I’m very confident. I want to focus on the positives and what is encouraging: the good work I have seen," Motsepe stated. "This will be the most historic tournament in the history of the competition."

The CAF boss acknowledged that some areas at Kasarani Stadium still require significant renovation but insisted that these shortcomings should not overshadow the positive developments.

"There are challenges, shortcomings, weaknesses, and failures, but I am confident, following the report I received last night and what I have seen during my visit, that we will indeed host the most successful AFCON in the history of the competition," he affirmed.

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Motsepe Confident in President Ruto

Motsepe's optimism extended to Tanzania, where he met with government and football officials in Dar es Salaam on Thursday. However, Kenya's readiness has faced public scrutiny in recent months, with concerns raised about the state of its facilities. Motsepe dismissed these negative reports.

"There has been negative publicity in the media and discussions about whether Kenya will be ready. There is no Plan B or C," he said, referencing a similar situation with the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). "I postponed it to give room for preparations, and it became a success, but I knew it would happen."

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The CAF president reiterated his trust in Kenyan President William Ruto's commitment to delivering the tournament, a sentiment he also held during the CHAN preparations. "I had trust in President Ruto during CHAN, and he did not disappoint," Motsepe added.

He revealed that while he had previously received a "negative report" on Kenya's progress, he instructed his team to focus on solutions rather than problems. "I told the CAF team that you will never succeed if you focus on the negatives and shortcomings. I asked them to identify the areas where we need to make changes and improvements, and we have improved. I am now more confident than ever before.

When Will CAF Boss Return for Final Inspection?

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Following the inspection, Motsepe met with President Ruto at State House, Nairobi, to discuss the AFCON preparations and other football-related matters.

The CAF president's current regional tour will not include a stop in Uganda. He explained that his travel plans were affected by US entry requirements related to recent Ebola cases in the region, despite the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring Uganda Ebola-free on August 27.

Motsepe announced he would return in January for a final inspection before the tournament kicks off. "I will be coming back in January, and that will be the last time I visit until the opening match. This is a moment of pride," he said.