Former Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Jailed in Morocco for Sexual Assault of a Minor Image source: Guardian

Former Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Jailed in Morocco for Sexual Assault of a Minor Image source: Guardian

Former Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Jailed in Morocco for Sexual Assault of a Minor

The British athletics coach's disappearance had prompted reports that he was missing.

British athletics coach and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Leon Baptiste, who was recently the subject of media reports claiming he was missing, is serving a prison sentence in Morocco for the sexual assault of a minor, it has been revealed.

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Baptiste, who was coaching several elite British sprinters ahead of this summer's major championships, abruptly ceased contact over three months ago.

At the time, neither UK Athletics, where he served as a consultant, nor the athletes under his guidance were aware of the reason for his absence.

In May, Baptiste sent a brief message to his training group, stating he would be away from coaching "for a while" but offered no further details.

His sudden departure led to media reports over the weekend that he had "disappeared" and was considered "missing" in Morocco.

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On Tuesday, a short email was sent to his athletes on his behalf, in which he resigned from his coaching role, citing unspecified health issues. However, the true circumstances of his situation have now come to light.

Arrest and Conviction Confirmed by Moroccan Authorities

A source at the Moroccan Ministry of Justice confirmed to reporters that Baptiste was arrested in Marrakech in May. He has since been convicted and is now incarcerated at Al-Oudaya prison.

Initially sentenced to 10 months, Baptiste's term was reduced to eight months on appeal. The Moroccan source clarified the situation, refuting the "missing" person narrative.

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"In relation to the reports concerning the alleged 'disappearance of Leon Baptiste'... please note that the information published in this regard is inaccurate and does not reflect the facts of the case," the source stated as quoted by BBC Sport.

"The foreign national concerned had not lost contact with his surroundings... He is currently being held at the local prison in Marrakech, where he is serving a custodial sentence following his conviction."

The source added that Baptiste, 41, was "in good health." A spokesperson for the Morocco Public Prosecution Office also confirmed the sentence and the nature of the conviction, which involved a minor (defined as under 18 in Morocco).

The UK Foreign Office acknowledged the situation, with a spokesperson saying, "We are supporting a British national who is detained in Morocco and are in contact with the authorities."

Sources indicate that Baptiste had travelled to Marrakech with three other former British athletes, all of whom have since returned to the UK. His family is reportedly aware of his imprisonment.

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Athletes Left Scrambling After Coach's Sudden Departure

Baptiste's sudden absence caused significant disruption for the athletes he coached, including Olympic bronze medallist Charlie Dobson and Paralympic silver medallist Zac Shaw.

Their preparations for the Commonwealth Games and European Championships were severely impacted during a critical training period, leaving them frustrated and underprepared.