Kenya Makes Strong Assurances as Nairobi Prepares to Host 2026 ANOCA Zone 5 Youth Games

The Ministry of Sports has revealed elaborate plans designed to ensure the games, which will be attended by 11 nations, are highly successful.

The Kenyan government has promised a thrilling and successful Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Zone 5 Youth Games, which are scheduled to be hosted at Kenyatta University in Nairobi from August 24-28.

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ANOCA Zone 5 Youth Games will see over 300 young talents from 11 countries square it off in seven different disciplines during the four-day event and Kenya is putting its best foot forward.

“Government support will be accorded. We will mobilize all sectors of government to provide support on matters security and hospitality,” said Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya while officially launching the games in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Participants will be vying for honours in athletics, basketball 3x3, beach volleyball, cycling, judo, swimming and tennis and Mvurya feels staging the games is not just another demonstration of the country’s capacity to host international events but also it will also have a huge impact on sporting talents in the country.

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Impact of Hosting Sporting Events

“It is a spur for sustainable growth of our sports empowerment and that is why we are pushing for identification and nurturing of talents,” he added.

“We look forward to giving our visitors not only a memorable sporting experience, but also an opportunity to experience Kenya’s hospitality, culture and the very best our country has to offer.”

The games, which are also part of preparations for the Youth Olympics in Dakar in October, will be attended by hosts Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Somalia, Sudan, Egypt, Burundi, Eritrea and Ethiopia.

The launch was also graced by Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi, ANOCA Zone V president Dr Donald Rukare, National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) boss Shadrack Maluki as well as senior Ministry of Sports officials.

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