FKF President Faces Ksh8 Billion Budget Row as Seven NEC Members Raise Key Issues Ahead of AGM

FKF President Hussein Mohammed is facing growing scrutiny ahead of the AGM as seven NEC members raise concerns over the federation's financial plans.

Seven National Executive Committee (NEC) members have issued a stern joint declaration rejecting the agenda set for a crucial executive meeting, pointing out grave financial irregularities, procedural breaches, and a lack of transparency at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

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In a letter addressed to the FKF President Hussein Mohammed dated September 8, 2026, the board members declared that they refuse to be treated as a "rubber-stamp organ" for unscrutinised proposals, including astronomical proposed budgets totalling Ksh 8 billion across the next two financial periods.

NEC Rejects Ksh 8 Billion Budget

At the centre of the dispute is Agenda Item 4, which seeks approval for the federation’s annual audited accounts alongside the proposed financial budgets for 2026 and 2027.

The internal revolt escalated after executive board members were handed summary projections of approximately Ksh 3.5 billion for 2026 and Ksh 4.5 billion for 2027, bringing the total under consideration to an unprecedented Ksh 8 billion, without prior consultation, supporting schedules, or departmental input.

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In their joint submission, the board members emphasised that reviewing multi-billion-shilling budgets requires rigorous interrogation rather than brief consideration during a routine sitting.

"As the principal decision-making organ of the Federation, the NEC is entrusted with strategic direction, governance, oversight and advisory responsibilities, and its members are collectively and individually responsible for ensuring that decisions taken by the Federation are lawful, properly informed, transparent and in the best interests of FKF and its stakeholders,” the statement said.

“These responsibilities cannot be discharged by treating the NEC as a rubber-stamp organ for proposals or decisions on which members have not been adequately briefed, consulted or afforded sufficient information and opportunity for consideration. Budget preparation of this magnitude cannot reasonably be treated as a two-hour exercise.

“The NEC and the respective Standing Committees should have been meaningfully and adequately involved in the process, including interrogating the assumptions, priorities, departmental allocations and expenditure projections. It is difficult for NEC to genuinely own and be accountable for a budget whose constituent details, rationale and underlying figures it has not had an opportunity to scrutinise."

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Adding to the gravity of the financial concerns, the dissenting members underscored that approving unverified figures poses extreme legal risks to individual board members, especially given active law enforcement inquiries into the federation's past accounts.

"This is particularly important given that certain FKF financial accounts and transactions are reportedly subject to ongoing investigations by the EACC and the DCI, further underscoring the need for heightened caution in all financial decisions," he added.

Unaudited Financials, Escalating Debts, and Unaccounted FIFA Funds

The letter highlights major accounting inconsistencies within the proposed agenda, pointing out a fundamental impossibility in the federation's reporting timeline: the executive was being asked to formally approve audited accounts for a financial year that has not yet concluded.

Before taking on new financial commitments, the seven members noted that previous statements remain unverified and unresolved.

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The financial scrutiny deepens over escalating liabilities and missing accountabilities regarding international grants. Internal liabilities jumped by Ksh 100 million in a single year, while funding intended to resolve those debts remains unaccounted for.

"Of equal concern is the fact that a comprehensive schedule of creditors has never been presented to NEC. The reported creditors increased from approximately KES 460 million to KES 560 million in 2025, representing an increase of about KES 100 million,” the statement added.

"We are further aware that FIFA provided FKF with approximately USD 1 million (about KES 130 million) to support debt clearance. NEC members have, however, not been adequately apprised of how these funds were utilised, which specific liabilities were settled, and the balance, if any, remaining. There is therefore a clear need for full disclosure and reconciliation of the funds received against the debts purportedly settled."

Procurement Concerns Over FIFA Technical Centre Project

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The conflict extends beyond budgets to infrastructure development. Under Agenda 5, federation leadership sought board approval for the naming, scope, purpose, and budget for "Phase Zero" of the FIFA-funded Technical Centre project.

Expressing alarm over potential procurement breaches, the board members questioned why a multi-million-shilling infrastructure project was suddenly being retendered when architect prequalifications had already been completed and approved months prior.

“Of particular concern is the rationale for retendering Phase Zero of the Technical Centre project, notwithstanding that the prequalification of architects was approved by NEC, as recorded in the minutes of 31 July 2025, and the prequalification process was successfully completed by 19 December 2025. This is a multi-million FIFA-funded project, and NEC members will collectively and individually bear responsibility for the decisions they make and the oversight they exercise," the statement added.

"It is therefore imperative that the process is not rushed and that all steps, approvals and decisions are transparent, properly documented, objectively justified and above board, in strict compliance with Article 227 of the Constitution of Kenya and Section 63 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (PPADA). NEC should be provided with the relevant documentation and adequate information to enable informed decision-making before any approval is sought."

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Legal Hurdles over CEO Tenure and AGM Validity

Beyond financial stewardship, the joint letter challenges the legal validity of the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the status of the Acting General Secretary/CEO.

Addressing the notice issued on 19 August 2026 convening an AGM for 19 September 2026, the dissenting board members noted that the notice was issued without a valid NEC resolution and violated statutory timelines outlined in the federation’s constitution.

"Further, the notice was inconsistent with Article 29(3) of the FKF Constitution, which requires the formal convocation of the AGM, including its agenda, to be communicated at least one month before the proposed AGM date. For an AGM scheduled for 19 September 2026, the constitutional deadline for valid convocation was therefore 19 August 2026. Any purported convocation or substantive consideration of the AGM after that date would not satisfy the constitutional requirement and raises serious procedural and governance concerns."

Concluding their submission, the seven board members insisted that critical appointments, including leadership for the Audit and Compliance Committee, Ethics Committee, and Finance Committee, must adhere strictly to fair, transparent, and constitutionally compliant selection processes.

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