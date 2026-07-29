FKF Faces Crucial FIFA Deadline as KSh5 Billion Reward Hangs in the Balance

FKF faces a key FIFA deadline to decide whether to back Gianni Infantino's controversial proposal in exchange for a KSh5 billion funding package.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has offered member associations, including the Football Kenya Federation, a $40 million (£30.1m) incentive to support a contentious plan to sell off a portion of the organisation to private investors, according to a recently revealed letter.

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As reported by Sky Sports, the plan involves creating a new entity, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), which would manage the commercial rights for FIFA's competitions, including the World Cup.

This would cover broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing, and licensing. Under the proposal, FIFA aims to raise up to $4.2 billion (£3.1bn) by selling minority, non-controlling stakes in FFE, which is valued at approximately $20 billion (£15bn).

In correspondence sent to all 211-member associations after the secret plans were leaked, Infantino outlined the financial benefits, warning that those who oppose the venture could miss out on significant funding.

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FKF and Other Member Associations to Endorse FIFA Proposal by September 19

Should the proposal receive approval, Infantino has pledged what he described as a "singular and unique funding opportunity," with each participating member association set to receive $40 million from January 1, 2027.

The proposed allocation is double the previously announced $20 million, while member associations have until September 19, 2026, to confirm whether they will join the initiative.

Associations are now faced with a significant financial decision, as backing the plan could unlock a prize fund worth up to £7.5 billion, whereas opting out would reduce the available pool to around £2 billion.

"If you do, there is going to be a pot of £7.5bn for us to share. If you don’t, that pot will drop from £7.5bn to £2bn. How many of these member associations are going to turn down that money?"

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"This entity will be fully focused on one target objective: generating as much value as possible for FIFA's Member Associations," Infantino wrote. FIFA insists it would retain full control over all governance and sporting matters.

UEFA Threatens Boycott Amid Widespread Criticism

Meanwhile, the proposal has triggered a fierce backlash, particularly from European football's governing body, UEFA, which released a statement declaring that the plans had "crossed a line."

UEFA nations are now expected to hold an emergency virtual meeting, with sources indicating a willingness to threaten a boycott if Infantino proceeds.

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The English Football Association (FA) also expressed alarm. "We were completely unaware of this proposal and have no substantive details," an FA spokeswoman said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved."

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) echoed these concerns, noting it had not received any substantial details from FIFA before the matter became public.