Cape Town Marathon: Eliud Kipchoge Finishes 16th as Ethiopians Dominate
Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge began his ambitious 'World Tour' on Sunday, May 24, completing the Cape Town Marathon in 2:13:29 to secure a 16th-place finish.
The race marked the two-time Olympic champion's first competitive marathon in over six months and his first-ever official marathon on the African continent.
Ethiopia's Mohamed Esa claimed victory with a stunning performance, shattering the course record with a time of 2:04:55. His compatriot, Yihunilign Adane, finished a close second in 2:04:59, while Kenya's Kalipus Lomwai rounded out the podium in third place with a time of 2:05:06.
Ethiopian Women Reign Supreme
At 41, Kipchoge has embarked on a mission to run seven marathons across all continents over the next three years. The Kenyan icon aims to use the series to inspire healthier lifestyles and foster unity through the sport of running.
The women’s race was also dominated by Ethiopians with Dera Dida Yami winning in 2:23:18 followed by compatriots Mestawut Fikir (2:23:46) and Waganesh Amare (2:23:57) in second and third respectively.
Leah Cheruto, who clocked 2:24:31, was the best placed Kenyan in fourth place with veteran Edna Kiplagat, finishing in an impressive fifth place, having clocked 2:25:44 at the age of 47.