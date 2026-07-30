Commonwealth Games: Australia's Rose Davies Completes Distance Double as Kenyans Fall Short in 5000m Final

Kenyans failed to sparkle despite another busy day of action at the Commonwealth Games.

Kenya narrowly missed out on a medal in the highly competitive women's 5,000m final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

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Caroline Nyaga and Rebecca Mwangi featured prominently for much of the race, helping dictate the early pace, but were unable to sustain their challenge in the closing stages as they finished outside the podium places.

Fresh from her triumph in the women's 10,000m, Ros Davies completed another golden performance by storming to victory in 14:44.53.

Jessica Hull claimed the silver medal in 14:45.01, while Megan Keith secured bronze in 14:49.10. Nyaga was the best-placed Kenyan in sixth with a time of 14:54.00, as Mwangi crossed the line 18th in 15:50.50.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Other Selected Results

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Meanwhile, Kenyan javelin legend Julius Yego officially called time on his Commonwealth Games career at Glasgow 2026 after placing 13th in qualification with a best mark of 74.50m.

Qualification was led by Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage with an 82.84m effort, followed by Grenada’s Anderson Peters (81.29m) and South Africa’s Douw Smit (80.64m).

Yego's historic Commonwealth journey spanned five editions since his debut at New Delhi 2010 (7th), most notably highlighted by his landmark gold medal victory at Glasgow 2014 and a bronze medal finish at Birmingham 2022.

On her part, national record-holder Rukia Nusra Omulisia made her debut appearance at the Games but failed to advance to the semifinal.

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Her heat was led by two-time champion Tobi Amusan, who stormed to victory in a Games-record 12.19s, with South Africa’s Marione Fourie (12.50s) and Jamaica’s Kerrica Hill (12.69s) rounding out the top three results.

In the middle distance, the Kenyan trio of Teresiah Muthoni Gateri, Naomi Korir, and Rosemary Longisa all secured their places in the women’s one-mile final.

In Heat 1, Gateri led from the front to win in a season-best 4:33.11, topping the top three ahead of Australia’s Jessica Hull (4:34.20) and Abbey Caldwell (4:34.87 SB).

Heat 2 was dictated by Australia’s Claudia Hollingsworth, who set a personal best of 4:31.17 to finish ahead of Canada’s Lucia Stafford (4:31.27 SB) and Wales’ Ava Lloyd (4:31.41 PB).

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Kenyans Korir and Longisa comfortably booked their spots from the second heat, placing fourth (4:31.80 SB) and fifth (4:32.02) respectively to set up a strong three-pronged Kenyan challenge for the final.

Jamaica’s Jordan Scott led the men’s triple jump qualification round with a top mark of 16.56m, ahead of India's Praveen Chithravel (16.41m) and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran (16.26m).

Kenya’s duo of Isaac Kirwa Yego and Kevin Kemboi both comfortably secured their places in the final, with Yego landing a fourth-place mark of 16.14m and Kemboi advancing in ninth with a 15.55m effort.

Nigeria’s Samuel Ogazi set the pace in the men’s 400m semi-finals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, storming to victory in Heat 1 with a blistering 44.52s.

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He led the overall qualifiers alongside Heat 3 winner Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago (45.06s) and Heat 2 winner Thomas Reynolds of Australia (45.63s).

It was a tough outing for the Kenyan trio, as all three missed out on a spot in the final. George Mutuku placed eighth in Semi-Final 1 in 47.22s, Kelvin Kiprotich Tonui finished seventh in Semi-Final 2 in 47.04s, and Boniface Mweresa took fifth in Semi-Final 3 with a 46.24s performance.

Nigeria’s Ella Onojuvwevwo led the women’s 400m semi-finals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, setting the fastest overall time by winning Semi-Final 3 in 51.47s.

England’s Yemi Mary John took top honours in Semi-Final 1 with a 51.67s victory, while Jamaica's Dejanea Oakley topped Semi-Final 2 in 51.18s to round out the heat winners.

It was a tough round for the Kenyan athletes, as both failed to advance to the final. Mercy Adongo Oketch finished third in Semi-Final 1 with a time of 52.85s, while Mercy Chebet placed fifth in Semi-Final 3 in 53.49s.

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In the men’s 800m semi-final, Wyclife Kinyamal set the overall benchmark, storming to victory in Semi-Final 1 with a fastest-qualifying time of 1:44.91.

He led the top three out of the opening heat ahead of Australia’s Peter Bol (1:45.25) and England’s Alex Botterill (1:45.39).

In Semi-Final 2, Kelvin Kimtai Loti controlled the pace to take the win in 1:45.09, sealing his spot in the final alongside the Australian duo of Luke Boyes (1:45.11) and Peyton Craig (1:45.25).