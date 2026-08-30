Kenya Police FC Coach Opens Up on Departure of Star Duo After Gor Mahia Draw: 'We Bless Them'

Nicholas Muyoti has reflected on the departure of Harambee Stars duo after Kenya Police FC's impressive showing against Gor Mahia.

Kenya Police FC head coach Nicholas Muyoti has spoken out following the high-profile exits of key defenders Abud Omar and Daniel Sakari, acknowledging the significant loss to his squad while expressing full confidence in the club's replacement plan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nicholas Muyoti addressed the media shortly after leading his side to a 0-0 draw with defending league champions Gor Mahia in a friendly match at the Police Sacco Grounds on Saturday, August 29.

Despite securing all three points in impressive fashion on home soil, the conversation quickly turned to squad dynamics and the departure of the experienced defensive duo.

Nicholas Muyoti Addresses Departure of Key Duo

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both Abud Omar and Daniel Sakari played integral roles in Kenya Police FC’s backline during recent campaigns, helping establish the law enforcers as one of the most defensively sound sides in the top flight.

However, as the transfer window opened, both full-backs opted to pursue fresh opportunities away from the club.

Rather than expressing frustration over losing two senior figures, Nicholas Muyoti adopted a supportive stance, blessing the departing players while emphasising that player movement is an inevitable reality of professional football.

"It is sad that we have lost some very good players. But I think if they get a better place, a better offer, I think we bless them, and we pray for them."

Yusuf Mainge Returns as New Signings Step In

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the departures leaving vacant slots on both flanks of the defence, Muyoti revealed that the technical team moved to reinforce the squad structure ahead of the new campaign.

On the right side of defence, the club welcomed back versatile defender Baraka Badi alongside Yusuf Mainge, who returns to the senior fold following a productive loan spell in the National Super League (NSL) with Nairobi United.

Meanwhile, the left-back department has been restocked with a mix of familiar faces, fresh recruits, and internal talent.

"We have got some replacements. Mainge has returned from Nairobi United. He was on loan. So he is back as a right back. And then, of course, we have a left back. We have brought Levin (Odhiambo),” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“(Hernest) Malonga was there last season. Continuing with the job. And then we are also recruiting a man who is currently a police officer. He is also there as a left back."

By integrating the players, Nicholas Muyoti believes the squad has successfully cushioned itself against potential performance drops.

Having already demonstrated tactical discipline and defensive resilience, Nicholas Muyoti is eager to see how his new defensive options rise to the challenge.