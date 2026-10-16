Athing Mu-Nikolayev Makes Heartwarming Announcement but Hopes for Immediate Track Comeback Fades

The American track star will not be running any time soon after she confirmed a new development in her personal life.

Former Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu-Nikolayev has announced that she is expecting her first child.

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The track star shared the news on Instagram alongside photos with her husband, Yegor Nikolayev, whom she married in March 2025, adding the caption: “Baby on board. Can’t wait to meet our little Sunshine!”

While Mu-Nikolayev did not confirm an official due date, the photos suggest the baby could arrive in early 2027. That timeline would give the American middle-distance standout roughly 16 to 17 months to prepare for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old, who first rose to global prominence in 2021 after setting a collegiate 400m record of 49.57 seconds before claiming Olympic gold in Tokyo, has not raced since August 1, 2025.

Uncertainty Over Mu-Nikolayev’s Track Future

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In December 2025, veteran coach Bobby Kersee confirmed to LetsRun.com that he was no longer working with Mu-Nikolayev following her relocation to Dallas. She has yet to announce a new coach or publicly address her competitive plans regarding the upcoming Olympic cycle.

Should Mu-Nikolayev choose to pursue the LA Games, history shows that returning to the podium after childbirth is well within reach for elite track athletes.

Faith Kipyegon earned world 1,500m silver in 2019 just 17 months after giving birth, before capturing consecutive Olympic titles in 2021 and 2024 while Allyson Felix secured a World Championship gold in the mixed 4x400m relay 10 months post-childbirth in 2019, followed by an individual 400m bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Meanwhile, Nia Ali claimed Olympic silver in the 100m hurdles in 2016, 15 months after welcoming her first child, and went on to win the 2019 world title 17 months after her second.