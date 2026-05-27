AFCON 2027 Touted as a Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity for Harambee Stars

The upcoming continental tournament on home soil is believed to significantly transform Harambee Stars' future and raise their global standing.

Harambee Stars defender Rooney Onyango has hailed the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" pivotal to shaping the legacy of the current national team.

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The right-back, who plays for Sogndal Fotball in Norway, is focused on regaining consistent form at the club level as he balances his European ambitions with the growing expectations surrounding the continental tournament, which Kenya will co-host.

Onyango, a versatile 24-year-old who can also operate as a winger, emphasised that the East African-hosted event carries a historical and emotional significance that transcends mere results.

Rooney Onyango Explains Impact of AFCON 2027

"AFCON 2027 is not just a tournament; it is a statement about who we are as Kenyan footballers," he told The Star. "We have waited for this moment for many years, and now it is in our hands to define it."

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He acknowledged that playing on home soil will bring a unique blend of pressure and motivation. "When you play in front of your own people, every tackle, every sprint, every mistake is felt by the whole country," Onyango explained. "That is not pressure you run from…it is pressure you must embrace."

A Journey Forged in Kenya

Onyango's path to the international stage began in Kenya's local football system. After his early education in Thika, he attended Passenga High School in Nyandarua County, where he balanced his academic and football development.

"That time shaped my discipline," he recalled. "School football taught me structure, respect, and how to handle pressure early."

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His professional career started in the lower tiers with clubs like Shabana FC and Gusii FC, where he developed his physical attributes.

A move to top-flight side Wazito FC proved to be a crucial step. "Wazito was where I understood professional football," Onyango said. "Every match was a test of consistency."

A subsequent transfer to Gor Mahia FC marked a significant turning point. He became a key player, contributing to domestic success and earning a reputation as one of the league's most dynamic full-backs.

"Gor Mahia changed my mentality completely," he noted. "You are expected to win every week, and that expectation builds your character."

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European Challenge and National Pride

His impressive performances led to a move to Europe in 2025, when he signed for Sogndal Fotball in Norway. In his debut season, Onyango adapted quickly to the tactical demands of Scandinavian football, making 17 league appearances and providing two assists.

"Europe is a different kind of challenge," he said. "The game is faster, more disciplined, and every mistake is punished."

The 2026 season has been more challenging, with the defender seeing reduced playing time as he fights for a regular starting spot. However, he insists the experience is invaluable for his growth. "Even when you are not playing, you are learning," Onyango said. "You start to understand football more deeply."

Since his international debut in 2023, Onyango has been a regular fixture for the Harambee Stars, offering tactical flexibility on the flank.

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"Wearing the national shirt changes everything," he reflected. "You stop thinking as an individual and start thinking as a nation."

Looking ahead to AFCON 2027, Onyango believes Kenya must adopt a competitive mindset. "We cannot go there to participate," he declared. "We must go there to compete and believe we can achieve something special."

He also sees the tournament as a vital platform for Kenyan players to advance their careers on a global stage. "For many of us, this is the biggest opportunity of our lives," Onyango said. "It can change everything if we are ready."