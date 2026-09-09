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AmaZulu Coach Sets High Demands for Moses Shumah and Co - ‘People Only Remember Winning Teams’

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 14:59 - 09 September 2026
Moses Shumah in training at AmaZulu FC. Image: AmaZulu FC
The tactician has sent a strong message to his squad as they look to challenge South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.
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Moses Shumah made his long-awaited debut for South African club AmaZulu FC last week and he comes in at a time when his coach is demanding more from the team.

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Shumah could only be handed four minutes as AmaZulu bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 triumph of Richards Bay in the Premier Soccer League last Friday.

The Kenyan striker is slowly being eased into the team but AmaZulu continues to impress, sitting fourth in the 16-team league with 10 points from five matches, six behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game more.

For the Harambee Stars forward and his teammates, AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has a strong message if they have to do better than the impressive fourth place of last season.

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“When it is home or away, we need to win games three, four, five, six in a row and the beautiful thing that the team has done is structure, players respecting the structure,” said Zwane.

AmaZulu Coach Spells His Ambitions

Zwane insists only staying consistent will make AmaZulu challenge the ‘Big Three’ of Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and he is even willing to sacrifice their style for three points on a regular basis.

“All these games, it is going to be about consistency. Sometimes, we win these games ugly but you have got to win,” he added.

“People will always remember a team that is winning and for us, before we even think about making a lot of people happy about how we play, to know that the identity is here, we have to win.

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“When you win games, now the identity [is there] because the confidence of the players is sky high and they start pushing themselves even more.

“It is always going to be hard when your performance is fluctuating and when there is no consistency to get it right when it comes to identity.”

AmaZulu had started the season a win, draw, victory and defeat before they beat Richards Bay and the demands to win many matches on the bounce puts extra pressure on the squad which lacks the quality and depth of Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs.

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