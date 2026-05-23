Kenya Names Strong 23-Member Squad for World Under-20 Championships in Eugene

Athletics Kenya has named a strong 23-member squad led by Frankline Kibet and Cynthia Chepkurui for the World Under-20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Athletics Kenya has announced a 23-member team to represent the nation at the upcoming World Under-20 Championships, scheduled for August 5–9 in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

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The squad was finalised after two days of intense and high-stakes trials at Nyayo National Stadium, where the country's top emerging talents vied for a spot on the prestigious team.

Leading the charge for Kenya will be World U20 cross country champion Frankline Kibet and African U18 3,000m champion Cynthia Chepkurui.

The team also features significant depth in distance running, including Mercy Chepng’eno, who recently won silver at the African Championships in Accra, and Joyline Chepkemoi, the African U20 3,000m bronze medallist.

Athletics Kenya Senior Vice President Urges Team Kenya to Post Better Results

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Athletics Kenya senior vice president Paul Mutwii praised the seamless execution of the trials, which showcased thrilling contests as athletes battled for national selection.

"This has been a well-organised event to select the team that will represent us in the USA," he stated.

Mutwii challenged the young athletes to surpass the performance of the previous team, which competed in Lima, Peru, in 2024. "Last year, we finished fifth overall, so your duty is to do better than that and bring home more medals," he urged.

In the 2024 championships, Kenya secured fifth place with seven medals (three gold, three silver, and one bronze), while the USA topped the standings with 16 medals, followed by China (11) and Ethiopia (10).

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Expressing his belief in the team's potential, Mutwii added, "From what we have seen, all the selected athletes have the potential to post good results for the country. In your individual events, ensure you give your best and fight for first place. It is very much possible."

Barnaba Korir Banking On Young Talent

Barnaba Korir, AK's Youth Development chairman, confirmed that the selected squad fully complies with age eligibility criteria. "This is a very young team, and I am confident we will not have any issues concerning age manipulation," he said.

Korir, who is also the first vice president of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK), encouraged the team ahead of their mission.

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"You are carrying our flag and continuing Kenya’s dominance on the global stage," he remarked. "We wish you all the best as you go to represent Kenya."

However, Korir noted that the full travelling party has not yet been finalised. "We did not name the whole team. The coaches and team manager will be announced at a later date," he clarified.

AK safeguarding chairlady Elizabeth Keitany also congratulated the athletes on their selection. "I congratulate the team. You did very well to earn your places. We need you to fly our nation’s flag high when you go out there," she said.

Kenya's World U20 Championships Team – Eugene 2026

5,000m Women: Cynthia Chepkurui, Joyline Chepkemoi

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5,000m Men: Nehemiah Kipng’eno, Frankline Kibet

3,000m Women: Faith Cherotich, Mercy Chepng’eno

3,000m Men: Emmanuel Kiprono, Elkanah Sanutia

3,000m Steeplechase Women: Anatasha Cheptoo, Mercy Chepng’eno

3,000m Steeplechase Men: Emmanuel Lemiso, Nicholas Kitum

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1,500m Women: Josephine Sembeyo, Caren Chepchirchir

1,500m Men: Wilson Chepkwech, David Kapaiko

800m Women: Nancy Chepng’etich, Nancy Kibet

800m Men: Nashon Pkiach, Collins Tentera

400m Women: Nancy Kibet, Judith Sapato

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