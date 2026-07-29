Ma Long: 10 Things to Know about the Dragon Career

Ma Long. A name that sounds loud across table tennis halls across the globe. Ma Long is more than just a player—he’s a symbol of dominance, resilience, and elegance. With a successful career that’s lasted for two decades, Ma Long is considered the GOAT of table tennis.

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[1] No wonder that his matches have consistently attracted attention from fans following table tennis odds for years. But what brought him to the Olympic podium?

How did he manage to win several World Championships in a row? What makes him such a beloved figure among table tennis fans worldwide? You may want to learn more about the dragon behind the paddle. Let’s get started!

1. He Got a Mythical Nickname

“The Dragon” is a symbol of power, wisdom, and perseverance. Fans use this nickname most of the time. The reason is simple, the athlete’s name "Long" (龙) means dragon in Chinese. Does he have any other nicknames? Chinese fans call him “Captain Long” due to his leadership role in the national team. They also call him “The Dictator,” appealing to his strong ability to control the high rhythm of the game. Each nickname tells a part of his story.

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2. He Became a Record-Breaking World No. 1

Ma Long spent a total of 64 months as the ITTF World No. 1 in men’s singles. This is a record-breaking result that can hardly be beaten by any other athlete. From March 2015 to December 2017, he held the top spot for 34 consecutive months, a reign that defined his era of dominance. Serious injuries eventually impacted his rankings, but his presence in the championship remained undeniable.

3. He Became a Three-Time World Cup Champion

Ma Long’s became a World Cup champion in 2012, 2015, and 2024. Each win represented a different chapter of his career. The beginner in Liverpool (2012), the top athlete in Halmstad (2015), and the absolute legend in Macao (2024). During the last championship, he made a serious comeback from 0–3 by beating Lin Gaoyuan. This will be one of the most dramatic victories in the history of table tennis.

4. He Could’ve Been a Golfer

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Believe it or not, Ma Long once dreamed of going pro in golf. In interviews, he’s expressed a real passion for the sport, saying that if not for table tennis, golf might’ve been his path. He still plays golf occasionally. However, his back injury doesn’t let him enjoy this sport as before. His story proves that people may have many talents.

5. He's a Humble Superfan

Despite being one of the most successful athletes in China, Ma Long remains a huge fan of sports overall. He expresses utter respect to Lionel Messi, Paul George, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and other legendary athletes. He draws inspiration from their skills, achievements, and professionalism. “I just want to keep playing, because I love the game,” he said. That passion for sports gives him the power to move forward.

6. He’s Had Four Olympic Journeys, Six Gold Medals

Ma Long’s Olympic story began in 2012 as part of China’s gold-winning team. In 2016, he completed the Grand Slam by winning his first singles gold. At Tokyo 2020, he became the first male player to win back-to-back singles titles. And at Paris 2024, he helped the national team get another team gold—his sixth Olympic title overall.

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7. He’s an Excellent Team Player

Ma Long is a great athlete on his own. But he is also a devoted member of the national team. In fact, he is happy to introduce the Chinese team as the most important thing in his professional career. Four of his six Olympic golds have come in team competitions. Even at the Paris 2024 Olympics, he served as the experienced anchor of China’s gold-medal-winning squad.

8. He Uses Resilience as His Secret Weapon

In 2019, Ma Long received a serious knee injury. Surgery and rehabilitation took a lot of time. Many doubted he’d return to professional sports. But Ma Long wasn’t ready to give up. He returned not only to compete but to dominate—winning the 2021 Tokyo Olympic singles title and then staging his 2024 World Cup miracle comeback. His career has been defined not just by talent, but by tenacity.

9. He’s Revered at Home—and Respected Worldwide

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In China, Ma Long is a household name. Children want to be him; adults admire him. He even served as China’s flag bearer at the Paris 2024 opening ceremony. His closest opponents admire his sportsmanship just as much as his skill. Croatia’s Filip Zeljko called him “the LeBron James of table tennis”. India’s Sharath Kamal said, “He doesn’t give you the chance to breathe.”

10. He Earned the GOAT Status

Three singles world titles. Three World Cup wins. Six Olympic golds. The longest World No. 1 rank. Ma Long’s resume isn’t just impressive—it’s untouchable. Once he came back to the official rankings in 2024, his fans started talking about his possible comeback in 2028. Whether or not that happens, his legacy is secure.[2]

When Will the Dragon Be Done with Table Tennis?

Ma Long’s story is more than just stats and gold medals. It’s about talent and commitment to professional table tennis. He has passed a huge way from an amateur to a legendary athlete with unbelievable achievements. Ma Long has embodied everything the sport aspires to be.

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The Dragon made a huge contribution to table tennis. Young athletes learn the game strategies by watching their earlier performances. So, next time you watch a table tennis match on TV, remember: you’re watching a sport shaped by the Dragon. Legends like Ma Long don’t just play—they redefine what’s possible.

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[1]https://time.com/7008789/ma-long-china-table-tennis-performance-paris-olympics-2024/