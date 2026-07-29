The prolific Diego Forlán

Diego Forlán is widely regarded as an extraordinary Uruguayan footballers. If you want to bet on other amazing South American forwards, the best sports betting platform 1xbet is waiting for you.

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During his career he showed 3 abilities:

● intelligence;

● technique;

● and finishing ability.

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Born on 19 May 1979 in Montevideo, Uruguay, Forlán developed through the youth systems of Peñarol and Danubio before making his professional breakthrough at Independiente in Argentina.

His performances there earned him a high-profile move to Manchester United in 2002, where he struggled for consistency but still won the Premier League in 2002-03 and the FA Cup in 2003-04. Speaking about the FA Cup, this is a great tournament where you can use the sports betting platform 1xBet and try the best wagers on this competition.

Forlán’s true rise to elite status came after his transfer to Villarreal in Spain in 2004. There, he quickly adapted to La Liga and won the Pichichi Trophy and European Golden Shoe in his debut season after scoring 25 league goals.

His next step, a move to Atlético Madrid, confirmed his world-class reputation. At Atlético, he formed a lethal partnership with the Spanish league and became one of Europe’s most feared attackers. Here he won both the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Shoe in 2008-09.

One of the best players of his national side

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On the international stage, Forlán became a legend for Uruguay. And whenever another legendary footballer jumps into action, you can make a 1xBet live login to bet on him too.

He earned 112 caps and scored 36 goals for his country, representing them in 3 FIFA World Cups (2002, 2010, 2014) and 3 Copa América tournaments. His defining moment came at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where he scored 5 goals, led Uruguay to the semi-finals, and was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

Beyond his peak years, Forlán continued his career across Italy, Brazil, Japan, India, and Hong Kong, demonstrating both longevity and adaptability. After retiring in 2019, he briefly moved into coaching and later became involved in ambassadorial roles with FIFA.

What distinguishes Forlán is not only his goal-scoring record but also his versatility. Comfortable shooting with either foot, capable of long-range strikes, free-kicks, and intelligent movement, he combined artistry with efficiency.

Few players have left such a balanced legacy across continents and competitions. A live login can always be made at the 1xBet platform whenever other extraordinary South American footballers are playing.

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