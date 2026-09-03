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Tara Davis-Woodhall: Olympics Champion Cheats Death After ‘Very Scary’ Car Crash

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 13:05 - 03 September 2026
Tara Davis-Woodhall cheats death after ‘very scary’ car crash.
The American athlete faces the possibility of missing the big-paying Ultimate Championship after the accident that has disrupted her preparations.
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Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall has revealed she is recovering from a "severe" concussion after being involved in a "very scary" head-on car crash last week.

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The 27-year-old American athlete was on her way to a training session when the accident occurred. While her injuries are not life-threatening, the incident has cast doubt on her participation in the upcoming World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest.

In a social media post, Davis-Woodhall expressed her relief, stating, "Luckily I walked away without any major injuries. I'm lucky and blessed to be alive."

She explained that both vehicles, traveling at approximately 20mph, were written off in the collision. The timing of the crash is particularly frustrating for the reigning world champion, who described herself as being at the peak of her physical condition.

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Davis-Woodhall Crashed by Setback

"It's really unfortunate timing; I am at the peak of my training right now," she said. "I'm as fast as I've ever been. I'm as strong as I've ever been. So this decision is very difficult for me. I don't know where I am right now."

Davis-Woodhall has been unable to train since the accident and is now working closely with her medical team to assess her recovery. "At this point I'm working with my team and doctors to get healthy, but I'm not sure if I will be ready to compete at Ultimate Championships next week," she added.

The inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships are set to begin in Hungary on September 11. The prestigious three-day event brings together the world's top athletes, including Olympic and world champions, to compete for a grand prize of $150,000.

Davis-Woodhall is a dominant force in her sport, having secured the long jump gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and followed it up with a World Championship title in Tokyo the next year.

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