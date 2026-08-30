Sydney Marathon 2026: Peres Jepchirchir Wins as Addisu Gobena Smashes Course Record

Peres Jepchirchir and Addisu Gobena headline a memorable Sydney Marathon 2026 as the city celebrates a record-breaking day of racing and remarkable performances.

Ethiopia's Addisu Gobena and Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won the men's and women's elite categories, respectively, as Sydney was swept up in marathon fever on Sunday with 40,000 runners taking to the streets for the city's prestigious race.

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In the women's race, Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya cemented her status as a marathon great, winning with a time of 2:18:31.

This victory adds Sydney to her impressive list of major marathon titles, which already includes Boston, New York, and London.

The men's division saw a stunning performance from 21-year-old Ethiopian Addisu Gobena. A former javelin thrower who only took up marathon running in 2023, Gobena shattered the course record by nearly 90 seconds, finishing in a remarkable 2:04:42.

Sydney Marathon 2026: A City United by the Race

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Following its recent inclusion as a World Marathon Major, this year's event saw unprecedented demand, with 123,000 people entering the ballot for just 40,000 spots.

Many who missed out still came to support, with one spectator holding a sign that read, "You got my ballot spot…enjoy it."

The course was lined with vibrant support stations. At the 12km mark near the Cahill Expressway, runners were greeted with blasting music, energy shots, and an emcee hyping up the crowd.

Among the sea of athletic wear, Phil Brent stood out in a full-body turtle costume. He successfully broke the Guinness World Record for the "fastest marathon dressed in a reptile costume," despite having only done one training run in the cumbersome outfit. "I ran around my local area at nighttime. I didn’t want anyone to see me," he confessed.

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Sporting Icons Swap Arenas for Asphalt

Three-time Grand Slam singles champion Ash Barty added another impressive achievement to her resume, finishing the 42.2-kilometre race in 4 hours, 16 minutes, and 40 seconds.

The 30-year-old former world No. 1 tennis player was quickly escorted from the finish area, but not before photographers captured the moment she completed the endurance event.