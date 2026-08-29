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FKF Premier League Uncertainty Over as Kick Off Date for New Season is Finally Revealed

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 15:50 - 29 August 2026
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Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards during a past FKF Premier League match. ©Gor Mahia.
Gor Mahia have now known when they will kick off their title defence after the federation announced new dates for the opening round of matches for 2026-27.
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Football Kenya Federation has announced that the 2026-27 FKF Premier League season will kick off on Monday, ending weeks of uncertainty.

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There were growing concerns over when the league would kick off following a number of cases filed in relation to the rules that were being applied by FKF to promote and relegate teams.

However, the federation received a reprieve on Friday when a High Court in Murang’a allowed them proceed with the league under the 2019 rules.

FKF has therefore moved with speed and set the first match of the new top flight season on Monday, August 31 when newly-promoted 3K FC will host Mara Sugar in Embu. That is the same day that Mathare United will host APS Bomet.

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When Do Gor and Leopards Kick Off?

Champions Gor Mahia will begin their title defence on Tuesday, September 1 with a home clash against Murang’a Seal at Nyayo Stadium, coming after Ulinzi Stars squares it off with Tusker FC while 2025 champions Kenya Police play promoted Migori Youth.

AFC Leopards, who are looking to go one better than second place of last season, will begin their season with a home clash against Bandari at Ulinzi Complex on Tuesday, September 2, the same day that Nairobi United will host KCB as Posta Rangers take on Shabana.

However, the fate of Mombasa United is still yet to be known due to an ingoing case challenging the criteria used to promote them.

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