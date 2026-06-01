PariPesa launches in-app Authenticator with push-based OTP codes

Discover the mobile built-in Authenticator launched by bookmaker company download apk Paipesa.

Bookmaker company download apk Paipesa has rolled out a built-in Authenticator in its mobile application, replacing the traditional SMS delivery of one-time passwords with instant push notifications.

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The update is accompanied by the launch of a dedicated information page describing how the new feature works. The corresponding announcement was published on PariPesa's official channels, with the rollout now reaching Kenyan users.

What changes for users

The Authenticator is a native module integrated directly into the PariPesa mobile app on iOS and Android. Instead of waiting for a one-time code to arrive by SMS – often delayed by Safaricom, Airtel or Telkom routing in Kenya – users now receive OTP codes through push notifications sent straight to the device on which the app is installed.

The new flow activates automatically once a user updates the app to the latest version and signs in to their account – no separate setup, third-party authenticator app, or QR-code pairing is required. SMS delivery remains available as a fallback for users who have not updated the app or who have disabled push notifications.

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SMS vs Authenticator: side-by-side

The new mechanism is designed to address two persistent issues with SMS-based verification in Kenya – delivery delays caused by mobile-operator routing across local networks and the security risks associated with SIM-swap attacks and SMS interception, both of which have been flagged repeatedly by Kenyan regulators and consumer-protection bodies. The table below summarises the key differences between the two delivery methods.

When the Authenticator is triggered

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The Authenticator is invoked at the same moments where SMS verification was previously used: at login from a new device, when confirming a withdrawal – including payouts to M-Pesa and other Kenyan payment methods – and when changing sensitive account settings such as the password or registered email.

In each case, a push notification with the OTP is sent to the device on which the PariPesa app is installed. Users tap the notification to view the code or, depending on platform settings, to confirm the action directly from the lock screen.

A dedicated information page on the PariPesa website explains the feature in detail – its purpose, the differences from SMS-based verification, the activation steps, and answers to the most common user questions – serving both as onboarding for new users and as a reference for those troubleshooting code-delivery issues.

Context

The launch of the Authenticator is part of a broader update cycle for PariPesa's mobile product across African markets, including Kenya, where the company has been expanding its presence through a series of high-profile partnerships – among them, the appointment of Ivorian football legend Yaya Touré as continental brand ambassador and the deal with French club Olympique Lyonnais.

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PariPesa was named Best Sportsbook Operator at the 2025 SiGMA Africa Awards and is among the leading bookmaker brands across several African markets, including Nigeria, with growing visibility in Kenya. Replacing SMS-based two-factor authentication with in-app authenticators is an established direction across the financial and gaming industries, driven by both speed and security considerations – an especially relevant shift in Kenya, where mobile money has set the standard for fast, in-app verification.