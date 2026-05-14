‘Arsenal Must Win It’ - Kaizer Chiefs Legend on Why Mikel Arteta Deserves Premier League Title

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder has explained why Mikel Arteta’s team should be crowned Premier League champions after a 22-year wait.

As Arsenal look forward to potentially ending their 22-year wait for an English Premier League title, a South African coach has given reasons why they deserve to be crowned.

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The Gunners are two points ahead of Manchester City, who took their tally to 77 following their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, and with two games remaining, all Mikel Arteta’’s team need to do is secure maximum points to end the title drought.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane, now coach of South African club AmaZulu FC, feels the Gunners must be champions this season, comparing the situation in the Premier League to what is being witnessed in his country, where Orlando Pirates are one win away from ending Mamelodi Sundowns’ eight-year reign as champions.

Why Zwane is Backing Arsenal

Arsenal are two wins from winning the Premier League. Image: Imago

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Zwane says just like Pirates, who have finished second in the last three seasons, Arsenal have also been knocking on the door and it is now time for them to get what they fully deserve.

“Personally, I don’t support Arsenal but I will tell you, for the coach in terms of the effort and the team…they have been pushing City, for competition and for football, Arsenal must win it,” Zwane told reporters.

“When you look at the amount of work and for the fact that they have been knocking,” added the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and coach.

Arsenal are left with what appears to be winnable games, on paper, against already Burnley at home next Monday before a tricky trip to Palace on the final day of the season on May 24, while City have challenging fixtures against Champions League-chasing Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

Kaizer Chiefs Legend in Awe of Pirates

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This guy is honest bro,Pirates is not here today nge mistake,Pirates was a mess 5 seasons ago bahlala phantsi n plan properly Set 5 years plan for them n in that 5 year plan We have 7 trophies going to win the League soon ..We are not here by mistake pic.twitter.com/J70fgM4tTD — Mr Ngezana🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@Makaziwe_N) May 13, 2026

In South Africa, Sundowns opened the door for Pirates to be crowned when they lost 3-2 to TS Galaxy on Tuesday, ending the season with 68 points while the Buccaneers, who have 65 points and a superior goal difference of +8, still have two games left.

Pirates last won the Premier Soccer League title in 2012 and have watched as Sundowns have dominated, the Brazilians winning the last eight in a row, but could finally end their 14-year wait this weekend if they beat Durban City on Saturday.