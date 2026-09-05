Ethiopian Ace Shocks Soufiane El Bakkali as Simon Koech Secures Steeplechase Bronze in Brussels

Gemechu Godana stole the spotlight in Brussels as he produced a stunning performance against Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali.

Ethiopia’s Gemechu Godana produced a tactical masterclass in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, storming home to take the victory in 8:08.67 at the Diamond League Meeting final in Brussels.

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Moroccan star Soufiane El Bakkali, the reigning Olympic champion, mounted a stern challenge through the closing stretch to secure second place, stopping the clock in 8:10.03.

Kenya’s Simon Koech led the national effort by clinching the final podium position, crossing the line in 8:11.15 to earn bronze. Compatriot Edmund Serem put in a valiant chase further down the order, taking sixth place in 8:15.26.

Edmund Serem, Simon Koech Performances in 2026

Edmund Serem started his 2026 outdoor campaign on April 24, placing fourth in the 3000m Steeplechase (8:25.85) at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi.

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Heading onto the Diamond League circuit, he clocked 8:01.61 for fourth place in Rabat on May 31, followed by a second-place finish (8:12.27) at BAUHAUS-Galan in Stockholm on June 7.

He returned home to claim second in the final (8:20.37) at the Commonwealth Games Trials in Nairobi on June 20, before securing back-to-back third-place Diamond League finishes in Paris (8:08.54) on June 28 and Monaco (8:11.15) on July 10.

The crown jewel of his season came on July 27 at the XXIII Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he captured the gold medal in the 3000m Steeplechase final with a time of 8:18.23.

Serem then competed on August 23, taking sixth place (8:09.57) at the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial before heading to Brussels.

On his part, Simon Koech launched his 2026 outdoor campaign on April 24, finishing second in the 3000m Steeplechase (8:15.71) at the Kip Keino Classic.

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Cruising onto the Diamond League circuit, he dipped under eight minutes to bag third place with a stellar 7:59.44 in Rabat on May 31, followed by a sixth-place performance (8:13.40) in Stockholm on June 7.

Simon Koech then struck gold at the Kenya Defence Forces Championships (8:38.27) on June 11 before mastering the Commonwealth Games Trials final in 8:16.59 on June 20.