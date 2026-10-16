Pitso Mosimane Opens Up on Winning Start with Bafana Ahead of Harambee Stars Meeting

The South Africa national team coach has expressed his delight after beginning his stint with three straight wins.

South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane has recounted his first experience with the national team, having overseen his first round of matches.

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Mosimane made a return as Bafana Bafana coach when he was named as the successor to Hugo Broos in August and in September and October, he oversaw his first matches.

The veteran tactician started with a 2-1 win at home to Guinea before his team thrashed Eritrea 5-0 both in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana put the icing on the cake by beating Egypt 1-0 in Cairo in a friendly match early this month and for Mosimane, this gives him great encouragement for the job that lies ahead.

“Three games, three wins,” Mosimane posted on social media. “Being in camp with the team last month was a privilege. We tested ourselves, seen the quality within this team and made a positive start towards AFCON 2027 Qualifiers.”

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Mosimane on What Lies Ahead

While he has started brightly, Mosimane was quick to caution against overconfidence, stressing the need to stay humble as there will be tougher tests to come.

“There is still a long road ahead, but the direction is clear and the work continues,” he added. “Grateful to represent South Africa and to everyone who continues to support Bafana Bafana.”

“A special thank you to His Excellency, President Ramaphosa, for paying us a visit whilst we were in Egypt. It was an honour to meet you and hear your words of encouragement,” he further stated after the South African President watched their game against Egypt before meeting him and the players.

Mosimane’s team has taken command of their AFCON 2027 qualifying group with the maximum six points from two matches, three ahead of Guinea, while Kenya and Eritrea are on one each.

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His next assignment will be back-to-back matches against Benni McCarthy’s Harambee Stars, starting in South Africa, before playing in Nairobi in November.