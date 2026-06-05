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Oblique Seville, Gabby Thomas Headline Star-Studded Fields For Texas Showdown

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 18:52 - 05 June 2026
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Oblique Seville, Gabby Thomas Headline Star-Studded Fields For Texas Showdown
Oblique Seville, Gabby Thomas Headline Star-Studded Fields For Texas Showdown
A star-studded field led by Oblique Seville and Gabby Thomas is set to light up the Lone Star Grand Prix as some of the world's top athletes prepare for high-profile clashes in Texas.
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An incredible lineup of global champions, including Oblique Seville and Gabby Thomas, is set to ignite the track and field at the Lone Star Grand Prix in College Station, Texas.

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This Saturday's event marks the first US-based World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting of the 2026 season.

Sprints to Feature World and Olympic Champions

The sprints promise thrilling clashes, headlined by world and Olympic champions. Jamaica's Oblique Seville will run his first 100m since capturing the world title with a personal best of 9.77.

He will be challenged by a formidable group including 2021 Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse, 2016 world indoor champion Trayvon Bromell, and 2023 world bronze medalist Zharnel Hughes.

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In the women's 200m, Olympic champion Gabby Thomas, who has already clocked 21.89 this season, will take on a strong field.

Her rivals include Olympic finalist Favour Ofili, Olympic 400m fourth-place finisher Rhasidat Adeleke, and Cambrea Sturgis, who boasts a season best of 21.93.

The men's 200m will see 2022 world 400m champion Michael Norman face off against Kyree King, Canadian standout Aaron Brown, and Zimbabwean Olympic finalists Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba.

The men's 400m is another must-watch event, pitting three individual global title winners against each other: world indoor champion Christopher Morales Williams, Olympic champion Quincy Hall, and 2023 world champion Antonio Watson.

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Hurdles and Middle-Distance Races Packed with Talent

The hurdles events are loaded with international stars. In the men's 400m hurdles, world finalist Caleb Dean (47.75 this year) and 2022 world bronze medalist Trevor Bassitt (47.82) will compete against Nigerian record-holder Ezekiel Nathaniel.

The women's 100m hurdles features a stacked lineup including Diamond League champion Ackera Nugent of Jamaica, Olympic silver medalist Cyrena Samba-Mayela, 2019 world champion Nia Ali, and world bronze medalist Grace Stark.

The 800m races are shaping up to be exciting Caribbean duels. In the men's event, Jamaican record-holder Navasky Anderson will race against Handal Roban of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The women's race will see Shafiqua Maloney, also from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, take on Jamaica's Adelle Tracey.

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In the field, North American record-holder KC Lightfoot headlines an all-American men's pole vault competition. He will be challenged by four-time global medalist Chris Nilsen and Pan-American champion Matt Ludwig.

The men's javelin event will feature a compelling matchup between world bronze medalist Curtis Thompson and South Africa's Douw Smit. Smit enters the competition in strong form, having recently set a new personal best of 84.57m in Bydgoszcz.

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