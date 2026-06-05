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Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Reveals What Cost Her Victory Against Julien Alfred in Rome

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 09:28 - 05 June 2026
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Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Reveals What Cost Her Victory Against Julien Alfred in Rome
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Reveals What Cost Her Victory Against Julien Alfred in Rome
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden reflected on her defeat to Julien Alfred in the Rome Diamond League 200m.
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Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has explained what cost her a win over Julien Alfred in the women’s 200m at the Diamond League Meeting in Rome.

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Both Julien Alfred and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden were competing in their first Diamond League race. The reigning Olympic 100m champion got the better of the triple world champion to win the race.

Julien Alfred crossed the finish line in 21.93 seconds as Melissa Jefferson-Wooden finished second in 22.17 seconds. Anavia Battle sealed the podium in 22.39 seconds.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Speaks After Rome Diamond League

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Speaking after the race, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden said that she entered the season without placing pressure on herself to achieve any particular milestone, choosing instead to focus on appreciating every opportunity to compete and enjoying the experience of racing at the highest level.

Reflecting on her performance in Rome, she described the outing as an encouraging start to her campaign and noted that it ranked among her strongest season openers in terms of time and overall execution.

The American admitted that her competitive nature always drives her to aim for the top spot whenever she steps onto the track, and therefore finishing behind Julien Alfred was not the outcome she had envisioned.

Nevertheless, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden expressed satisfaction with the effort she produced, and felt that many aspects of her performance came together well. She explained that some technical elements during the race could have been handled better, which ultimately affected her chances of securing victory.

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“This year I do not have a specific goal; I just want to enjoy my presence on the track and have some fun. Overall, this was a good race, a pretty good opener; I guess it was my fastest opener this year. And it was pretty solid,” Melissa Jefferson-Wooden said after the race.

“I wanted to win; the competitor in me wanted to win, of course. I gave it all in me; I was putting together a good race. But in the curve, I was too long. I was finishing strong. Hopefully you will see me again in Rome. I loved it here.”

Meanwhile, heading into the race, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden had only competed in the women’s 4x100m at the Tom Jones Memorial.

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