Mikel Arteta Transfer Boost as £100 Million-Rated Forward Okays Move to Arsenal

Arsenal’s move to strengthen their attack has received a lift as a key Premier League target is reportedly open to moving to the North London club.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers is reportedly open to a summer transfer, with Arsenal showing significant interest in the England international as they look to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

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Rogers has been on Arsenal's radar for some time, and sources indicate that the Gunners are seriously considering a move for the forward as part of an ambitious summer transfer window. After a successful campaign that saw them win the Premier League and reach the finals of both the Champions League and Carabao Cup, Arsenal are keen to build on their achievements.

While the former Middlesbrough player is a key target for the North London club, it is widely expected that a substantial fee will be required to lure him away from Villa Park.

A recent update from The Athletic suggests that while Rogers is not actively pushing for an exit, there is a mutual understanding that this summer could be the opportune moment for him to take on a new challenge.

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Aston Villa to Demand Huge Fee for Rogers

Morgan Rogers is reportedly open to a transfer to Arsenal. Image: Imago

The report further claims that Aston Villa could demand a fee as high as £100 million for Rogers. This figure mirrors the price tag set for Jack Grealish's transfer to Manchester City in the summer of 2021, highlighting Villa's firm negotiating stance.

Speculation surrounding Rogers' future is not new, as he was linked with a move away from Villa last summer. It is understood that manager Unai Emery persuaded the forward to stay for at least one more season, a request Rogers accepted at the time.

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Rogers is not the only attacking talent on Arsenal's shortlist. The club is also monitoring Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi, who impressed in his debut top-flight season with 13 goals. Like Rogers, Kroupi is expected to command a significant transfer fee should he depart the Cherries.