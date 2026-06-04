Advertisement

Major Blow for Nairobi United as Winger Handed Two-Year Anti-Doping Ban

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 10:58 - 04 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Image source: Kevin Teya X
Nairobi United have been dealt a major blow after a winger received a two-year suspension for anti-doping rule violations over missed drug tests.
Advertisement

Nairobi United has suffered a significant setback after winger John Collins Njuguna was handed a two-year ban by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) for violating anti-doping regulations.

Advertisement

The suspension comes after a successful application by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK), which accused the former Tusker player of failing to make himself available for mandatory drug tests over one year.

In a charge sheet dated February 4, 2026, ADAK stated that Njuguna had committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) by accumulating three "whereabouts failures" within a 12-month timeframe.

What Led to John Collins Njuguna's Suspension

Advertisement

ADAK explained that Njuguna was first notified on August 15, 2024, of his inclusion in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP), which required him to submit to quarterly testing.

However, he allegedly failed to meet his obligations for the second and third quarters of 2025, spanning from April 1 to September 30.

The agency noted that despite receiving multiple formal notices and warnings about the potential sanctions for non-compliance, Njuguna either did not respond or failed to provide an adequate explanation for his absences.

Represented by advocate Siema Majani, Njuguna argued in his defence that the failures were due to communication breakdowns and a misunderstanding of the procedures, not intentional evasion.

Advertisement

He claimed to have been in contact with ADAK, providing location updates and seeking clarification on the filing process.

Despite his defence, the SDT found Njuguna guilty of the whereabouts failures. The tribunal imposed two years of ineligibility, which is backdated to his provisional suspension on December 23, 2025.

As a result of the ruling, Njuguna is prohibited from taking part in any events organised or approved by FKF, CAF, FIFA, or any other body bound by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Major Blow for Nairobi United as Winger Handed Two-Year Anti-Doping Ban
Football
04.06.2026
Major Blow for Nairobi United as Winger Handed Two-Year Anti-Doping Ban
Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium: Stunning Construction Progress on AFCON 2027 Arena [PHOTOS]
Football
04.06.2026
Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium: Stunning Construction Progress on AFCON 2027 Arena [PHOTOS]
Ferdinand Omanyala Fires Warning to Noah Lyles and Co Ahead of Rome Showdown
Athletics
04.06.2026
Ferdinand Omanyala Fires Warning to Noah Lyles and Co Ahead of Rome Showdown: 'The Roof Will Blow Off'
Lesotho vs Kenya: Where to Watch and Predicted Lineups as Harambee Stars Kick Off Friendly Campaign
Harambee Stars
04.06.2026
Lesotho vs Kenya: Where to Watch and Predicted Lineups as Harambee Stars Kick Off Friendly Campaign
Ksh2 Million Prize Up for Grabs as Embakasi East MP Reveals Grand Plan for Nairobi Pool Tournament
Other Sports
03.06.2026
Ksh2 Million Prize Up for Grabs as Embakasi East MP Reveals Grand Plan for Nairobi Pool Tournament
FKF Comes Clean on Allegations of Substandard Harambee Stars Accommodation in South Africa
Harambee Stars
03.06.2026
FKF Comes Clean on Allegations of Substandard Harambee Stars Accommodation in South Africa