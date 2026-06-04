Major Blow for Nairobi United as Winger Handed Two-Year Anti-Doping Ban

Nairobi United have been dealt a major blow after a winger received a two-year suspension for anti-doping rule violations over missed drug tests.

Nairobi United has suffered a significant setback after winger John Collins Njuguna was handed a two-year ban by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) for violating anti-doping regulations.

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The suspension comes after a successful application by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK), which accused the former Tusker player of failing to make himself available for mandatory drug tests over one year.

In a charge sheet dated February 4, 2026, ADAK stated that Njuguna had committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) by accumulating three "whereabouts failures" within a 12-month timeframe.

What Led to John Collins Njuguna's Suspension

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ADAK explained that Njuguna was first notified on August 15, 2024, of his inclusion in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP), which required him to submit to quarterly testing.

However, he allegedly failed to meet his obligations for the second and third quarters of 2025, spanning from April 1 to September 30.

The agency noted that despite receiving multiple formal notices and warnings about the potential sanctions for non-compliance, Njuguna either did not respond or failed to provide an adequate explanation for his absences.

Represented by advocate Siema Majani, Njuguna argued in his defence that the failures were due to communication breakdowns and a misunderstanding of the procedures, not intentional evasion.

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He claimed to have been in contact with ADAK, providing location updates and seeking clarification on the filing process.

Despite his defence, the SDT found Njuguna guilty of the whereabouts failures. The tribunal imposed two years of ineligibility, which is backdated to his provisional suspension on December 23, 2025.