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Lesotho vs Kenya: Where to Watch and Predicted Lineups as Harambee Stars Kick Off Friendly Campaign

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 07:20 - 04 June 2026
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Lesotho vs Kenya: Where to Watch and Predicted Lineups as Harambee Stars Kick Off Friendly Campaign
Lesotho vs Kenya: Where to Watch and Predicted Lineups as Harambee Stars Kick Off Friendly Campaign
Harambee Stars begin their friendly campaign against Lesotho in Pretoria as Benni McCarthy tests new faces and tactical options, and here is everything you need to know.
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The Kenyan national men's football team, Harambee Stars, are set to return to action today as they begin a two-match international friendly campaign against Lesotho.

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Initially scheduled to play Palestine and Kyrgyzstan, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) adjusted the plan due to logistical challenges.

This window presents an excellent opportunity for the technical bench to run experiments, assess form, and examine new talent ahead of future assignments.

Lesotho vs Kenya: Match Context and Kickoff Details

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The double-header is taking place on neutral territory at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.

Fixture: Lesotho vs. Kenya (Leg 1)

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Kickoff Time: 4:00 PM EAT (East Africa Time)

Venue: Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa

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Where to Watch: Live Stream Information

Football fans across East Africa and beyond will not have to miss a minute of the action. The opening leg of the friendly series will be streamed live on the official Lesotho Football Association Facebook Page. Because it is broadcast online via social media, supporters can follow the Harambee Stars’ progress.

Lesotho vs Kenya: Possible Lineups and Squad News

Head coach Benni McCarthy has brought an intriguing mix of local and foreign-based players to South Africa, naming a revised 24-man travelling squad.

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Notable squad adjustments saw Job Ochieng, Ryan Ogam, and Byrne Omondi drop out, with Amos Nondi, Kelly Madada, and goalkeeper Brian Bwire called up to reinforce the ranks.

Benni McCarthy has signalled a strong intent to look at new faces, such as Sammy Hena-Kamau, Micah Obiero, Sydney Agina, Deon Woodman, and Caleb Kramer.

Given the tactical emphasis on experimenting with fresh profiles while retaining a reliable defensive spine, here is how the teams could potentially line up:

Kenya (Harambee Stars) Predicted XI

Goalkeeper: Brian Bwire (or Caleb Kramer)

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Defenders: Rooney Onyango, Sylvester Owino, Frank Odhiambo, Erick Ouma

Midfielders: Richard Odada, Amos Nondi, Chris Erambo

Forwards: Austine Odhiambo, Micah Obiero, Lawrence Okoth

Lesotho Predicted XI

Goalkeeper: Sekhoane Moerane

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Defenders: Rethabile Rasethuntsa, Thabo Makhele, Thabang Malane, Fusi Matlabe

Midfielders: Lisema Lebokollane, Lehlohonolo Fothoane, Tsepang Sefali

Forwards: Sera Motebang, Jane Thabantšo, Neo Mokhachane

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