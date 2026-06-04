Lesotho vs Kenya: Where to Watch and Predicted Lineups as Harambee Stars Kick Off Friendly Campaign
The Kenyan national men's football team, Harambee Stars, are set to return to action today as they begin a two-match international friendly campaign against Lesotho.
Initially scheduled to play Palestine and Kyrgyzstan, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) adjusted the plan due to logistical challenges.
This window presents an excellent opportunity for the technical bench to run experiments, assess form, and examine new talent ahead of future assignments.
Lesotho vs Kenya: Match Context and Kickoff Details
The double-header is taking place on neutral territory at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa.
Fixture: Lesotho vs. Kenya (Leg 1)
Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Kickoff Time: 4:00 PM EAT (East Africa Time)
Venue: Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa
Where to Watch: Live Stream Information
Football fans across East Africa and beyond will not have to miss a minute of the action. The opening leg of the friendly series will be streamed live on the official Lesotho Football Association Facebook Page. Because it is broadcast online via social media, supporters can follow the Harambee Stars’ progress.
Lesotho vs Kenya: Possible Lineups and Squad News
Head coach Benni McCarthy has brought an intriguing mix of local and foreign-based players to South Africa, naming a revised 24-man travelling squad.
Notable squad adjustments saw Job Ochieng, Ryan Ogam, and Byrne Omondi drop out, with Amos Nondi, Kelly Madada, and goalkeeper Brian Bwire called up to reinforce the ranks.
Benni McCarthy has signalled a strong intent to look at new faces, such as Sammy Hena-Kamau, Micah Obiero, Sydney Agina, Deon Woodman, and Caleb Kramer.
Given the tactical emphasis on experimenting with fresh profiles while retaining a reliable defensive spine, here is how the teams could potentially line up:
Kenya (Harambee Stars) Predicted XI
Goalkeeper: Brian Bwire (or Caleb Kramer)
Defenders: Rooney Onyango, Sylvester Owino, Frank Odhiambo, Erick Ouma
Midfielders: Richard Odada, Amos Nondi, Chris Erambo
Forwards: Austine Odhiambo, Micah Obiero, Lawrence Okoth
Lesotho Predicted XI
Goalkeeper: Sekhoane Moerane
Defenders: Rethabile Rasethuntsa, Thabo Makhele, Thabang Malane, Fusi Matlabe
Midfielders: Lisema Lebokollane, Lehlohonolo Fothoane, Tsepang Sefali
Forwards: Sera Motebang, Jane Thabantšo, Neo Mokhachane