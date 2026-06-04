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Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium: Stunning Construction Progress on AFCON 2027 Arena [PHOTOS]

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 09:28 - 04 June 2026
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Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium: Stunning Construction Progress on AFCON 2027 Arena [PHOTOS]
Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium: Stunning Construction Progress on AFCON 2027 Arena [PHOTOS] Imag source: Talanta Stadium & Salmin Hub
The Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium in Arusha is rapidly taking shape with major structural developments now clearly visible.
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The construction of the highly anticipated Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium in Arusha is moving forward at an impressive pace.

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Designed to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, the stadium represents a monumental leap forward in East African sports infrastructure.

The latest site photographs reveal massive changes across the arena, specifically highlighting the canopy structure, interior seating arrangements, and pitches.

Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium: A Futuristic Canopy and Geo-Triangular Exterior

Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium: A Futuristic Canopy and Geo-Triangular Exterior
Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium: A Futuristic Canopy and Geo-Triangular Exterior
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From an aerial view, the stadium's defining feature is its striking geo-triangular exterior facade. The ultra-modern canopy is rapidly taking shape, featuring an intricate steel truss system that arcs over the stands.

This lightweight geometric design is engineered to optimise natural airflow, provide extensive shade for spectators, and protect the structure against varied weather patterns, setting a new benchmark for stadium architecture in the region.

Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium: Seating Installation and Inner Bowl Ergonomics

Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium: Seating Installation and Inner Bowl Ergonomics
Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium: Seating Installation and Inner Bowl Ergonomics

Stepping inside the inner bowl, the transformation is equally remarkable. The installation of spectator seating has officially commenced, following a green and white colour scheme.

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These heavy-duty, UV-resistant stadium chairs are being securely mounted onto the pre-cast concrete terraces using reinforced cantilever brackets.

Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium: Pitch Infrastructure and Main Playing Turf

Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium: Pitch Infrastructure and Main Playing Turf
Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium: Pitch Infrastructure and Main Playing Turf
Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium: Pitch Infrastructure and Main Playing Turf
Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium: Pitch Infrastructure and Main Playing Turf

Heavy machinery, including mobile cranes and graders, is operating on-site to lay down specialised sub-base layers.

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A protective synthetic membrane sheet has been spread across the expansive pitch area to safeguard the underlying drainage and irrigation networks during construction.

Directly outside the main stadium bowl, the dedicated training pitch has achieved pristine completion. The lush green grass of the auxiliary field is fully grown and meticulously maintained by automated sprinkler systems.

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