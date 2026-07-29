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Battle Lines Drawn as Ligi Ndogo East Africa Cup 2026 Returns Bigger Than Ever

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 18:29 - 29 July 2026
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Budding players, fans and families are in for a treat as the 2026 edition of the Ligi Ndogo East Africa Cup returns in August.
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Football enthusiasts are looking forward to the Ligi Ndogo East Africa Cup 2026, whose return is primed for August 21-23 at Ligi Ndogo Grounds and Impala Club in Nairobi.

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Widely regarded as one of East Africa's premier grassroots football tournaments, the annual competition continues to provide a platform for young footballers to showcase their talent while bringing together families, coaches, scouts, schools, clubs and football enthusiasts from across the region.

This year's edition is expected to attract more than 160 teams from Kenya and across East Africa, making it one of the biggest tournaments in the competition's history. Thousands of spectators are also expected to attend over the three-day event, underlining the tournament's growing reputation as a celebration of youth football and community engagement.

For more than two decades, Ligi Ndogo has remained committed to nurturing young talents and creating opportunities for the next generation of football stars.

eSports to Spice Up Tournament

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The East Africa Cup reflects that commitment by providing a professionally organised environment where young players can compete, develop their skills and create lifelong memories.

Beyond the action on the pitch, families and supporters will enjoy a vibrant festival atmosphere featuring entertainment, interactive activities and experiences designed for people of all ages.

This year's tournament will also introduce a new attraction through a special eSports tournament, organised in partnership with the eSports Kenya Federation. Running alongside the football competition, the initiative highlights the growing connection between traditional sport and digital gaming while creating another exciting platform for young people to participate and compete.

The event is much more than a football competition. It is a showcase of East Africa's future, where every match represents ambition, every player pursues a dream and every family contributes to the continued growth of grassroots football across the region.

With scouts, coaches, clubs, media houses and content creators expected to attend, the tournament will also provide an opportunity to uncover inspiring stories of talent, perseverance and community impact.

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