Lionel Messi Handed Major Lift Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup with Prestigious Award

Lionel Messi has received a prestigious award in recognition of his outstanding career and humanitarian impact, giving him a major boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has received the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, one of the world's most distinguished honours celebrating careers of exceptional significance and societal impact.

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The award, presented annually in Spain by the Princess of Asturias Foundation, acknowledges individuals and institutions whose accomplishments create a lasting legacy that extends beyond their specific field.

In a historic first for an individual footballer, the jury announced that Lionel Messi was selected not only for his "dazzling talent" and "exceptional sporting career" but also for his "remarkable and sustained charitable work to promote access to education and healthcare for the most disadvantaged children."

The jury's statement further praised the Argentine superstar, noting, "Leo Messi, the player who has won the most titles in the history of football, has also earned the respect and admiration of everyone for his exemplary behaviour on the field and for his consistency, humility and commitment to the team game."

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A World Cup champion and the most decorated player in football history, Messi has been instrumental in some of Inter Miami CF's most significant triumphs.

His contributions led the club to the 2025 MLS Cup, the 2024 Supporters' Shield, and its first-ever trophy, the 2023 Leagues Cup, in addition to a landmark appearance in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Since his arrival, Messi has also been a pivotal figure in elevating the profile and growth of soccer across North America. Off the pitch, he has actively supported youth football initiatives, inspiring a new generation of players and fans.

About the Princess of Asturias Awards

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The Princess of Asturias Awards are presented annually to recognise outstanding individuals and institutions across various disciplines, including the Arts, Literature, Social Sciences, Sports, and Humanities. For decades, these awards have celebrated some of the most influential figures globally.

Past recipients in the Sports category include legendary athletes such as Rafael Nadal, Michael Schumacher, Serena Williams, and Eliud Kipchoge.