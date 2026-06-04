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Julien Alfred Gets Sweet Revenge Over Melissa Jefferson-Wooden with Rome Diamond League Victory

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 23:35 - 04 June 2026
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Julien Alfred Dismisses Rivalry With Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
Julien Alfred gets sweet revenge over Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
Julien Alfred continued her impressive form in Rome, turning the tables on Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in a highly anticipated Diamond League showdown.
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Reigning Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred got her sweet revenge over Melissa Jefferson-Wooden at the Diamond League Meeting in Rome on Thursday, June 4.

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Competing in the women’s 200m, Julien Alfred edged out the triple world champion to claim top honours in a time of 21.93 seconds.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was forced to finish second in the race, clocking 22.17 seconds. Another American, Anavia Battle, completed the podium in a time of 22.39 seconds.Amy Hunt came in fourth in 22.52 seconds as her compatriot Dina Asher-Smith followed closely in 22.76 seconds.

"Win is a win. I wanted to go a bit faster, but I will take the win. I am healthy, and that's important too. I am a lot stronger now than I used to be, and that's why I could push a bit extra in the second part of the race," Julien Alfred said after the race.

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"I expected the pressure from Melissa. I am kind of satisfied with this Diamond League win, but still I wished to run faster."

Julien Alfred & Melissa Jefferson-Wooden 2026 Seasons So Far

Meanwhile, Julien Alfred started her season at the Wooo Pig Classic, winning the women’s 60m in 7.00 seconds. The reigning Olympic champion then proceeded to win the women’s 60m at the Tyson Invitational in 6.99 seconds.

Julien Alfred then claimed a bronze medal at the World Indoor Championships before heading to the Texas Invitational, where she won the 100m and 200m races.

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On her part, triple world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was competing in her first individual race of the season. She had competed in the women’s 4x100m relay at the Tom Jones Memorial.

On her part, Amy Hunt, the world 200m bronze medallist, was competing in her third Diamond League Meeting of the season. She finished fifth at the Diamond League Meeting in Shanghai before finishing seventh in Xiamen.

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