Ferdinand Omanyala Fires Warning to Noah Lyles and Co Ahead of Rome Showdown

Ferdinand Omanyala Fires Warning to Noah Lyles and Co Ahead of Rome Showdown

Ferdinand Omanyala Fires Warning to Noah Lyles and Co Ahead of Rome Showdown: 'The Roof Will Blow Off'

Ferdinand Omanyala has vowed to deliver a different performance in Rome as he prepares to take on Noah Lyles, Marcel Jacobs, Letsile Tebogo and Co in a blockbuster 100m race.

Africa's fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, has thrown down the gauntlet to his rivals ahead of a potentially explosive 100m showdown at the Rome Diamond League on Thursday, June 4.

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The Kenyan sprinter is set to face a star-studded field in the Italian capital. Ferdinand Omanyala has issued a stern warning to his competitors, including 2024 Paris Olympics 100m champion Noah Lyles of the USA, 2020 Tokyo Olympics 100m champion Marcel Jacobs of Italy, and Paris Olympics 200m champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, telling them to brace for a fierce battle.

Ferdinand Omanyala: It Will Be a Completely Different Affair

"This time, it won’t be the same. It will be a completely different affair," Omanyala said in an interview with Nation Sport. "I am not the same Omanyala they are used to; it’ll be different."

The confident sprinter, who is hoping for a breakthrough on his third attempt in Rome, promised a spectacular race.

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"I promise you fireworks... the roof [at the historic Stadio Olimpico] will blow off," he said. "I told you that I am focused on achieving sub-10 second performances in all my Diamond League races."

Omanyala has been training in Italy since his victory at the Xiamen Diamond League on May 23, where he clocked 9.94 seconds. He also recently won the 19° Triveneto Meeting Internazionale in Trieste with a time of 10.11 seconds.

His previous appearances in Rome have seen him finish seventh in 2024 (10.08s) and third last year (10.01s). However, his recent form suggests he is a stronger contender this time around.

In Xiamen, Omanyala avenged an earlier loss to South Africa’s Gift Leotlela, winning with a season's best of 9.94 seconds. Leotlela had beaten him just days before in Shanghai, clocking 9.97 to Omanyala's 9.98.

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Ferdinand Omanyala Faces a Strong Field in Rome

While several rivals from the China meets will be absent, the Rome lineup is formidable. Omanyala will face Lyles, the 2025 World 100m bronze medallist, who is making his 100m debut in Rome after posting a season's best of 9.95 in Tokyo.

Also, in the mix is local hero Jacobs, competing in his second event of the season after a 10.01s finish in Savona. The field also includes Botswana's Tebogo, who is looking to improve on his recent 100m performances, and South Africa's Akani Simbine, who is seeking a better result after finishing mid-pack in Shanghai and Xiamen.

Other notable contenders are American Jordan Anthony, the world indoor 60m champion with a 9.91 this season, and Jamaican Ackeem Blake.

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Europe holds special significance for Omanyala. He made his Diamond League debut in Brussels in 2021 and later became the first Kenyan to win a 100m Diamond League race in Monaco in 2023.

"The 2023 season remains my best so far, with 12 sub-10 second performances," noted Omanyala, who has already recorded five sub-10 runs this season.