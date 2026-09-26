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Harambee Stars Starting XI vs Eritrea: South Sudan-Based Star Gets the Nod as Benni McCarthy Fields Attacking Lineup

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 15:21 - 26 September 2026
Harambee Stars warm up. Photo: FKF Media
The Harambee Stars coach has named a strong attacking squad as he looks to begin the 2027 AFCON qualifiers with victory.
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Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has gone all-out in his starting lineup for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Eritrea.

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Kenya host Eritrea in their first AFCON qualification match at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday and despite having trained for one day, McCarthy is looking to begin with a victory going by how he has set up his team.

Former KCB defender Hannif Wesonga, now playing for Jamus in South Sudan, is the surprise name in the starting XI as he is set to partner with Gor Mahia’s Frank Odhiambo in central defence.

Who Else Makes the Starting XI?

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McCarthy has kept faith with Gor Mahia star Byrne Omondi in goal while Ronney Onyango will play at right-back and captain Abud Omar at left-back.

In midfield, France-based Manzur Okwaro will play alongside Charlton Athletic star Timothy Ouma with Yanga’s Duke Abuya completing the set at the centre of the park.

The Harambee Stars boss has opted for two strikers upfront with Carlisle United forward Micah Obiero joined by Belgium-based Ryan Ogam with Real Sociedad winger Job Ochieng completing the attack.

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