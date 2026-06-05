Harambee Stars Left-Back Slams FKF Premier League Awards After Defender of the Year Snub

The Harambee Stars defender criticised the FKF Premier League Awards after missing out on the Defender of the Year accolade.

Kenya Police FC defender Abud Omar has sharply criticised the selection criteria for the FKF Premier League Defender of the Year award following the end-of-season gala on Thursday evening.

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The Harambee Stars defender was named runner-up to Mara Sugar's Jimmy Owili, who took home the top prize after a stellar debut season in the top flight.

The highly competitive category also featured Mara Sugar's Robison Msungu, AFC Leopards' Kayci Odhiambo, Shabana's Wycliffe Omondi, and Gor Mahia's Paul Ochuoga.

Owili had an impressive campaign, playing in all 34 league matches, scoring three goals, and providing a league-high nine assists. Despite these numbers, Omar openly questioned the decision-making process behind the award.

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Abud Omar: I Believe I Deserved to Win

Speaking after the ceremony, Abud Omar argued that his contributions to Kenya Police's third-place finish should have earned him the top honour.

"Honestly, it is not nice. I believe I deserved to win the award, but at the end of the day, it is what it is," Abud Omar stated.

"We need to look at the statistics because there is no day that assists become more important than goals. Maybe it is happening in Kenya for the first time, but we need to pull up our socks because such decisions can easily demoralise players."

Omar's frustration stems from his own outstanding individual season. The Kenya Police vice-captain scored four goals, provided four assists, and helped his team achieve 18 clean sheets.

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His defensive unit conceded a league-low 21 goals, and he was named Man of the Match ten times. He insisted that the award should have gone to a player whose primary defensive metrics were superior, suggesting either himself or Shabana's Wycliffe Omondi as more deserving candidates.

"If it was not me, then Wycliffe Omondi deserved it," he continued. "As defenders, you look at clean sheets, goals scored, and the number of goals conceded. There is no day that assists become more important than goals and defensive performances."

The veteran defender, with nearly two decades of experience in football, also hinted at potential irregularities in the selection process.

"I have been in football for 18 years, and I have never seen assists ranked above goals and clean sheets for a defender," Omar added.

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