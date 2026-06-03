FKF Comes Clean on Allegations of Substandard Harambee Stars Accommodation in South Africa

Left: Harambee Stars in training in Pretoria, South Africa. Right: Players at their hotel. Image: FKF Media & ©Kevin Teya (X)

Left: Harambee Stars in training in Pretoria, South Africa. Right: Players at their hotel. Image: FKF Media & ©Kevin Teya (X)

A Football Kenya Federation official has responded to claims that Harambee Stars players rejected a substandard hotel in Pretoria, leading to a quick change.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has commented on claims that Harambee Stars had been booked in a substandard hotel in South Africa ahead of their friendly match against Lesotho.

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Benni McCarthy’s men arrived in South Africa on Tuesday afternoon two days before they face Lesotho in the first of their two matches against the Southern African nation.

However, reports emerged that the players were not impressed by the accommodation facilities booked for them in Pretoria and subsequently rejected it, forcing the federation to look for an alternative hotel.

The squad would later settle into a new hotel but the federation has faced backlash back home over what some fans described as poor planning for the national team.

FKF Official Clears the Air on Hotel Claims

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“The team arrived in South Africa at around 4pm yesterday [Tuesday] and immediately proceeded to Pretoria where we were to set our base for this particular match,” national teams coordinator Athanas Obango said on Wednesday.

“When we arrived in Pretoria, we checked into the hotel and according to the standards and location, it was not ideal for our national team. So, we decided to transfer the team to another hotel with a very good environment and conducive for the players.”

Obango denies claims that the team was stranded for hours as their new hotel demanded payment, leading to frustration among the squad.

Eye-Opener for Kenyan Delegation

“Yes, we transferred from the original hotel and went to another hotel. After checking into the new hotel, the hotel requested we wait until they prepare because they had not made any prior arrangement to be accommodated there,” he added.

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Amidst the chaos, the FKF official says it was an eye-opener as they now know what to expect when Kenya play away to South Africa in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

“The team is ready to face Lesotho tomorrow, we are happy with the facilities, the stadium is very good and the infrastructure in South Africa is very good and I believe when we come to play Bafana Bafana during the qualifiers, we would have had a good experience about the country here,” said Obango.