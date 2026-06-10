Harambee Starlets Coach Beldine Odemba Signals WAFCON Squad Shake-Up After Dominant Win Over Lesotho

Harambee Starlets coach Beldine Odemba has hinted at squad adjustments ahead of WAFCON 2027 following a strong performance against Lesotho.

Harambee Starlets coach Beldine Odemba has indicated that the squad will undergo around three changes ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for June 19 to July 17, 2027.

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Beldine Odemba, who recently named a strong team for a four-nation tournament in Zambia, saw her side begin with a 1-1 draw before losing 4-1 on penalties in the decisive match.

However, the team responded positively, bouncing back with a dominant 6-0 victory over Lesotho to secure third place in the competition.

Reflecting on the campaign, Odemba highlighted key positives from the performances while outlining adjustments as the team builds toward the continental tournament.

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Beldine Odemba: Expect Changes of WAFCON

Speaking after the match, head coach Beldine Odemba said she was pleased with the team’s victory, noting that it reflected positive progress in their attacking development and overall performance.

She explained that the squad is actively working on improving its goal-scoring ability, adding that netting six goals was a strong indicator of the team’s growing offensive strength and potential for even better results in future competitions.

Beldine Odemba further stated that the players executed the tactical instructions effectively and showed discipline throughout the match, which contributed significantly to the positive outcome.

She added that the opposition provided a tough challenge and were not taken lightly, as they applied pressure and tested her side, making the win even more meaningful.

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“We got a win; it’s good for us. We are sharpening our scoring. Working on it, and being able to score six goals in such a tournament means that we can do better. As usual, the players followed the instructions and played well,” Beldine Odemba said.

“They also wanted a win, so it’s good for us to come out with something. Playing against Lesotho, we didn’t see them as an easy team; they came hard on us, and I’m happy that the girls gave their all and came out with a victory. They gave me a good birthday gift.”

Coach Beldine Odemba further expressed confidence in her squad’s readiness for WAFCAON, noting that the team is well prepared despite identifying a few areas that still require fine-tuning.

She indicated that improvements have already been made in attacking efficiency, particularly in goal scoring, and suggested that tactical adjustments could include changes to a small number of players to further strengthen balance and execution on the pitch.

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