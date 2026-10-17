Gor Mahia Build Strong Base for FKF Premier League Defence as Title Sponsors Make Plea

The Kenyan champions have set the early pace after back-to-back wins, leaving the rest with the tough job of catching up.

Gor Mahia appear to be the team to beat again in the FKF Premier League even after just two matches as they have won their first two games of the season.

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K’Ogalo maintained their flawless start after captain Alpha Onyango produced a dramatic late winner to secure a 1-0 victory over APS Bomet at the Raila Odinga Stadium on Saturday.

Following an emphatic 4-2 win against Murang’a Seal in their campaign opener, the record Kenyan champions encountered far sterner resistance in Homa Bay from a disciplined and resolute Bomet side.

APS Bomet came agonizingly close to taking the lead just ten minutes into the contest. Rodgers Kipkemoi floated a dangerous cross into the box for Philip Wasai, whose towering header was initially parried by Kevin Omondi before defender Paul Ochuoga executed a crucial goal-line clearance to prevent an early deficit.

Opportunities were hard to come by in a cagey opening half. Gor came close to breaking the deadlock just before the interval when Ebenezer Ocran unleashed a long-range strike, but a heavy deflection steered the ball wide of the mark.

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Alpha Onyango Sends Gor Mahia Top

The visitors emerged with renewed urgency after the restart. Jackson Dwang’ attempted an audacious long-range chip over the backtracking Maxwell Mulili, but his effort sailed narrowly over the crossbar.

With the tie seemingly headed for a scoreless draw, Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor made a decisive triple substitution, introducing Daniel Sakari, Ben Stanley Omondi, and Enock Machaka in place of Ochuoga, Patrick Essombe, and Dwang’.

The tactical adjustment proved to be the turning point with less than five minutes remaining. Sakari whipped a pinpoint delivery into the penalty area, where Ben Stanley calmly controlled the ball and laid it off for Onyango.

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The skipper unleashed a fierce low drive into the bottom corner, leaving Mulili with no chance and sealing all three points for K’Ogalo.

The dramatic victory ensures Gor Mahia preserve their 100 percent win record as they collect six points from their opening two fixtures.

SportPesa Make Stance on League Return

With Tusker, who won on matchday one, not involved in league action this weekend, only Kakamega Homeboyz and Shabana have a chance to catch up with K’Ogalo if they can win their respective matches against Ulinzi Stars and Nairobi United on Sunday.

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Meanwhile, league sponsors SportPesa have welcomed the return of league action after a long delay that was occasioned by court cases.

“After the delayed start, getting the season underway is particularly important. Every matchday creates opportunities for emerging talent to gain experience, showcase their abilities and take the next step in their careers,” said SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri.