Tusker Coach Names Missing Quality that Could Deny His Team Ksh52 Million

The French coach has highlighted what Singida have over his team as he looks to overturn a first leg deficit and qualify for the lucrative CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

Tusker coach Julien Mette admits his team lacks the technical ability to match what Singida Black Stars have.

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The Kenyan side lost the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round match at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, thanks to a second half strike from Jeancy Mboma.

Mboma curled in beautifully from out wide to give the Tanzanian side a crucial away goal to take into the return match at their backyard next week.

Mette’s team struggled to break down the visitors as they rarely threatened their goal with half chances falling their way.

The Tusker coach is impressed by how his team coped with the physical aspect of the game but admits what he has at his disposal is not sufficient to compete at the top level on the continent.

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“The way Singida play football is more annoying but we are better even though they won,” Mette told the media after the match.

“The approach was very good from my side defensively and offensively; they had their first shot on target in the second half and in the first half they were not dangerous.

Mette on Why Singida is Better Than Tusker

“Collectively, happy but some players individually will have some regrets and now we will have to qualify there.”

The Frenchman then identified the main areas where the Tanzanian side trumps his team.

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“In terms of endurance and stamina, we are much better but individually, they are powerful players,” he said.

“For example, the player that scored the goal in terms of power and speed is better than us, we don’t have these types of players.

“As a team, physically no problem but individually, they have some great players. Tusker is a good team but Singida has top players.”