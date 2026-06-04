FKF Boss Hussein Mohammed Breaks Silence on Claims of Government Suspension

FKF president Hussein Mohammed has dismissed viral claims of a government suspension and leadership shake-up, insisting the federation remains fully operational.

Football Kenya Federation president Hussein Mohammed has responded to widespread reports regarding the leadership of the country's local football governing body.

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Social media has been awash with claims that the government has stepped in to halt the federation's executive powers, a move that could significantly alter the management of the sport locally.

"The Ministry of Sports has temporarily suspended the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) over alleged misapplication of resources and failure to file financial returns," the viral post claimed.

"Following the directive, the federation will now be required to independently fund its operations, including the national team’s activities for both local and international assignments."

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Hussein Mohammed Responds to the Allegations

In a swift rejoinder, Hussein Mohammed moved to debunk the viral post. Dismissing the claims as outright malice, the FKF boss termed the reports a coordinated smear campaign orchestrated by individuals who are looking to destabilise his administration.

Addressing the public, Hussein Mohammed shared a post on his X (Twitter) handle, clarifying the situation and assuring stakeholders that the federation remains fully operational.

"We've noticed a rise in false stories with a clear agenda are circulating to damage the federation and its leadership. We know who is behind them," Hussein Mohammed said.

"We will not be distracted from executing our mandate, deliberately misleading the public is wrong and unacceptable, we will pursue all available remedies to protect our reputation."

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Funding Concerns and the National Teams

The rumour mill had heavily focused on the financial autonomy of Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets, suggesting that a state-enforced funding freeze would leave the national teams stranded.

However, the FKF leadership has reassured the public that sports programs remain on track. The executive insists that relationships with key financial stakeholders remain intact, and preparations for upcoming continental assignments are proceeding without hitch.

This governance friction comes at a delicate time when Kenyan football is working hard to maintain absolute stability ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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With international bodies like FIFA historically taking a strict stance against unsanctioned disruptions, the FKF administration is keen to maintain order and protect its public standing.