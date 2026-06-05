FIFA Gives Fans Ultimatum After Ticketing Glitch Offers Free World Cup Seats

Fans who benefited from a ticketing error for the 2026 World Cup have been instructed to settle their payments within a limited timeframe or risk having their reservations cancelled.

Dozens of football fans who seemingly secured free tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to a technical error have been told to pay up or forfeit their seats.

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A website malfunction allowed approximately 60 supporters to book tickets for World Cup matches at a cost of "$0," as confirmed by football's governing body.

According to a Sky News report, these fans have now been contacted by FIFA and given a seven-day deadline to pay the full price for the tickets they reserved.

Failure to complete the payment within the one-week window will result in the cancellation of their bookings.

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FIFA Confirms Approximately 60 Fans Received Free Tickets

In a statement addressing the situation, FIFA clarified the nature of the error. "FIFA can confirm that approximately 60 FIFA World Cup 2026 fans received a communication on Wednesday, 3 June regarding tickets that had been allocated at no charge (0 USD) due to a prior payment issue during the checkout process."

"The tickets requested by these fans remain reserved, and the affected fans have been invited to complete payment of the correct amount," the organisation added.

All of the tickets involved in the glitch were reportedly for matches scheduled to be played in Toronto, Canada.

This incident adds to the ongoing scrutiny over the high cost of tickets for the 2026 tournament. In April, FIFA's official resale platform listed four tickets for the final for nearly €2.3 million.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the pricing strategy, stating, "We have to look at the market - we are in the market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world. So we have to apply market rates."

The controversy has also attracted legal attention. Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James and New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport issued subpoenas to FIFA.