Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Preview, Lineups and Prediction as Crowning Moment Arrives for the Gunners

Arsenal will finally lift the Premier League title after ending their 22-year wait but what can we expect from the season finale away to Crystal Palace?

Newly-crowned Premier League champions Arsenal will receive a guard of honour as they travel to Selhurst Park for a London derby against Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

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The Gunners secured the title on Tuesday after Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, while Palace, with their focus firmly on the upcoming Europa Conference League final, have only pride to play for in this domestic clash.

Match Preview

After 22 long years, Arsenal have finally reclaimed the Premier League trophy, ending a run of near misses and swapping silver medals for gold. The title was sealed in a tense midweek finale, as Manchester City's failure to beat Bournemouth sparked celebrations across North London.

While this Arsenal side may not be remembered as the most dominant champions, a victory on Sunday would take their points tally to a respectable 85. This total surpasses the title-winning campaigns of Liverpool in 2024-25, Leicester City in 2015-16, and seven of Sir Alex Ferguson's legendary Manchester United teams.

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Despite the post-celebration atmosphere, history suggests Arsenal will be focused. The Gunners have a formidable record on the final day, winning their last 14 consecutive gameweek 38 fixtures and remaining unbeaten on the last day for 21 years, since a 2005 loss to Birmingham City.

However, they face a Crystal Palace team with an impressive final-day record of their own. The Eagles have never lost a top-flight final-day match at Selhurst Park, winning eight of their 12 such encounters. That said, the home fans are likely more preoccupied with their team's upcoming Europa Conference League final in Leipzig.

Palace's continental success has come at a cost to their league form. Oliver Glasner's side are winless in their last six Premier League games and could finish as low as 16th. They have struggled defensively, conceding at least two goals in each of their last five league matches, including a 2-2 draw with Brentford last time out where they surrendered the lead twice.

Recent history heavily favours the visitors. Arsenal have won eight of their last nine meetings with Palace, including a dominant 5-1 victory at Selhurst Park last season. Earlier this term, a goal from former Palace star Eberechi Eze secured a win for the Gunners at the Emirates.

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Team News

Crystal Palace suffered several defensive setbacks against Brentford. Chris Richards is out with torn ankle ligaments, while Maxence Lacroix and Chadi Riad are doubts after suffering from what Glasner hopes was only cramp. If they are unavailable, Jefferson Lerma or Nathaniel Clyne could be drafted into central defence.

With the Conference League final looming, Glasner may rotate his squad. Borna Sosa is fit again and could feature, but Cheick Doucoure and former Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah remain sidelined.

For Arsenal, Mikel Merino has returned to team training and has a strong chance of being involved. David Raya, William Saliba, and Bukayo Saka are also expected to be available despite training individually earlier in the week. Jurrien Timber, however, remains a major doubt.

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Manager Mikel Arteta is likely to rest several key players ahead of the Champions League final in Budapest. This could open the door for Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, and Gabriel Jesus—who may be making his final appearance for the club—to start.

Time and Where to Watch

The match will kick off at 6pm Kenyan time and will be live on SuperSport TV.

Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace: Benitez; Canvot, Riad, Lacroix; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Johnson; Strand Larsen

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Arsenal: Kepa; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Norgaard, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal