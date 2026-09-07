‘It’s Unfair’ - Mamelodi Sundowns Boss Saddened by Onyango’s Treatment

The tactician has lamented over the situation of the veteran who has served the South African giants with distinction over the years.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has expressed his unease over the limited playing time afforded to legendary goalkeeper Denis Onyango, admitting he feels a sense of "unfairness" regarding the situation.

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Speaking after Sundowns' 2-1 victory over Golden Arrows in a Premier Soccer League clash on Sunday, Cardoso addressed why the veteran keeper travelled with the team despite not being named in the matchday squad.

The Portuguese coach explained that the club's standard procedure for away games is to travel with three goalkeepers as a precaution. Ricardo Goss, who recently returned from a loan spell, was selected for the bench to deputise for club captain Ronwen Williams.

Onyango, a cornerstone of Sundowns' domestic and continental dominance for years, has seen his role reduced since the arrival of Williams from SuperSport United before the 2022/23 season. Despite this, his status as a club icon is undisputed. The Ugandan international is one of only two players in the current squad, alongside Themba Zwane, to have won two CAF Champions League titles with the club.

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Cardoso Laments Onyango’s Situation

Denis Onyango in training with Mamelodi Sundows. (Sundowns Twitter).

The 41-year-old's illustrious career at Sundowns includes nine league titles, two Carling Knockout Cups, three Nedbank Cups, an MTN8 trophy, a CAF Super Cup, and the inaugural African Football League title. In 285 appearances for Sundowns, he has kept an impressive 138 clean sheets.

Cardoso elaborated on the difficult selection choices he faces, particularly with the depth of talent in the goalkeeping department.

"Denis was here with us; he was the third goalkeeper," Cardoso stated as per Sportswire. "When we travel out of Johannesburg, we travel with an extra player and an extra goalkeeper in case something bad happens."

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"Last time, it was Reyaad Pieterse, because both of them are still at a level that makes me feel it is unfair. But I cannot change the rules of the game by putting more players on the bench."

The coach suggested that South African football authorities should consider allowing more substitutes, which would provide greater flexibility and improve the quality of matches.

Veteran Ugandan Keeper Gets Assurances

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango has been a great servant for Mamelodi Sundowns. | Courtesy Image

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"There are many tournaments that allow more players on the bench, and it should be something to discuss," he added. "Why not bring more players so that coaches can manage more options during the game? With that, I think the game would be better."

Despite his limited on-field action, Cardoso reassured fans that Onyango remains a crucial figure at the club and has a significant future ahead.

"Denis is at peace with us, and we are at peace with him. There are beautiful things ahead, for sure, in terms of the club," Cardoso affirmed. "We will embrace him continuously because he is a player who can perform on the pitch and perform every day in the training sessions."

The coach acknowledged the challenge of managing a squad with multiple top-tier goalkeepers, including two who are regularly in the national team setup.

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