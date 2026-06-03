Benni McCarthy Reveals Player Qualities That Make Harambee Stars Easy to Manage

Benni McCarthy has praised key qualities within the Harambee Stars squad that he says make his role as head coach much easier.

Head coach Benni McCarthy has spoken highly of Harambee Stars players ahead of their June international friendly matches against Lesotho.

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Harambee Stars will be up against Lesotho’s Crocodiles in a two-legged fixture, with the first tie set to be played Thursday, June 4, at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria. The second match will be held at the same venue three days later.

Harambee Stars were scheduled to play Kyrgyzstan and Palestine, but the decision was quashed with FKF terming logistical challenges as the reason for the changes.

Benni McCarthy: Harambee Stars Players Always Give Everything

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Speaking ahead of their departure to South Africa, Benni McCarthy expressed his satisfaction with the attitude and development of the Harambee Stars squad, stating that he has not encountered any disciplinary issues among the players since their integration into the team.

The former Manchester United attacking coach highlighted that their professional conduct has consistently met expectations, with players showing strong commitment, resilience, and a willingness to fully dedicate themselves in training and matches.

Benni McCarthy further noted that the group’s mentality and overall approach to their responsibilities have been impressive, reflecting a high level of seriousness and determination.

He added that these positive attributes are contributing to steady improvement within the national team setup, which he believes is continuing to grow stronger over time.

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“I never have a single problem with the players who have been coming in. Discipline has been really good; the work ethic, the mentality, the mindset that they have, they always give everything. That’s what you want to see. The progression of this national team is only getting better as time goes by,” Benni McCarthy shared.