Will Bayern and Ajax Send Academy Kids or Legends to Kenya? Government Responds

The government has revealed the identity of the Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam players who will grace the friendly match at Talanta Stadium in January.

Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi has confirmed that the planned friendly between Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam at Talanta Stadium will involve their senior teams.

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There has been speculation that the two sides might send their academy players or legends to Kenya for the match, which will officially open the Talanta Stadium on January 5, 2027.

However, Mwangi says the contract signed between Kenya and the European football giants is for their star-studded senior teams to grace the match.

“I want to put it on record that the teams that will be coming will be the main team,” said Mwangi.

“The team that we have approached is the main team and it will be the team that will be coming in January.”

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How Will the Game Be Funded?

Further, Mwangi has also explained how the game will be funded following revelations that both sides will be paid in excess of Ksh1 billion in appearance fees, besides Kenya catering for their travel and accommodation.

“We are not using government money, we have gone ahead and gotten sponsors who are coming and they have supported and that is why that team will be coming,” he added.

Mwangi also defended the government's decision to invite European teams at the expense of local ones, saying what they will bring to the country cannot be matched by the Kenyan sides.

“Those two teams have a following of over 300 million people. We have our teams here like Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards who will also be playing on that pitch but if we bring teams that have a following of over 300 million people, what does that mean?” he posed.

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