2026 Dakar Youth Olympics: Kenya’s Baseball5 Team Scents Medal After Toppling France and Mexico

Kenya’s baseball5 team at the Dakar Youth Olympics is confident of winning a medal after securing a semi-final ticket, having beaten France and Mexico.

Kenya's Baseball5 team is making a strong statement at the ongoing Youth Olympic Games defying world rankings to book a place in the semi-finals after impressive victories over France and Mexico.

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Ranked 10th in the world, Kenya has already accounted for two of the competition's highly-rated sides, beating world number three France 2-1 in their opening Group A match before following it up with a 2-0 victory over fifth-ranked Mexico in their second encounter at Tour de l'Oeuf on Saturday.

The victory over France was particularly remarkable, considering the Kenyan team had arrived in Senegal on the morning of the match, leaving the players with little time to rest, acclimatise and prepare for the challenge.

Against Mexico, Kenya once again had to dig deep, showing resilience and determination to overcome a side that had previously defeated the country's junior team at last year's World Cup.

For captain Shantel Lucianah, the victories have come with the weight of expectation, but the team's unity and determination have helped them navigate the pressure of representing Kenya on the international stage.

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Team Kenya Eyes Perfect Group Stage

Lucianah says courage, hard work and the support players give one another have been central to the team's success, particularly when mistakes happen during matches.

She also credits the team's intensive preparations, revealing that training sessions have stretched from morning until evening as the players worked towards their Olympic ambitions.

With a semi-final place already secured, the Kenyan captain says the team is determined to beat Syria in their final group-stage encounter and complete a perfect group campaign with three victories from three matches.

For Brighton Omondi Kelly, the victory over Mexico carried an added emotional significance.

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Mexico had defeated Kenya's junior team at last year's World Cup, with several of those players now forming part of the senior squad. That defeat had remained a source of disappointment, providing additional motivation for the Kenyans heading into Saturday's encounter.

Resilience Lauded but More Work Needed

Kelly admitted that the team's performance was not particularly strong, but praised the players' mentality and determination in securing both sets against an opponent they had never faced at this level before.

Head coach Joel Wangicho was pleased with his team's ability to rise to the occasion against two highly ranked opponents, although he acknowledged that there is still room for improvement.

Wangicho says Kenya capitalised on the mistakes made by their opponents but will work on correcting areas that need improvement as the competition enters the decisive stages.

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The coach also revealed plans to rotate the squad in the remaining group-stage matches, including the encounter against Syria, giving more players an opportunity to feature while managing the demands of the competition.

Syria Test for Kenya Before Semis

Kenya will be looking to maintain its winning momentum against Syria before turning its attention to the semi-finals.

The Baseball5 competition is also making its debut at the Youth Olympic Games, adding another layer of excitement to an event that is already delivering thrilling contests and unexpected results.

For Kenya, the mission is now bigger than simply reaching the semi-finals. Having overcome France and Mexico despite arriving on competition day and having to dig deep against formidable opposition, the East Africans will be keen to carry that momentum into the knockout stages.

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