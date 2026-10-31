Red Bull Wings Cup taps into fast expanding esports scene in Kenya to connect local talent with global competition

The tournament will give Kenya’s top esports talents an opportunity to secure tickets to represent the country at the World Final in Miami, USA in January 2027.

Kenyan gamers are receiving fresh opportunities to test their skills against international competitors as esports gains ground through organised tournaments, university leagues and online competitions, opening up potential career paths.

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Red Bull Wings Cup is bringing this opportunity to Kenyan gamers, with the country’s top EA SPORTS FC 27 players competing for a chance to represent Kenya at the World Final in Miami, United States, in January 2027. The winner will compete against representatives from nearly 80 countries.

The tournament comes as competitive gaming expands into a commercial industry encompassing sponsorships, broadcasting, digital content and professional gaming. For Kenya, the challenge is to translate growing participation into viable careers and business opportunities for young people.

“Red Bull Wings Cup is an exciting opportunity for Kenya’s top EA SPORTS FC players to go head-to-head, showcase their skills and compete for a chance to represent the country on the global stage,” said Johann Mackboush, Red Bull Wings Cup Sportive Director.

The competition has two qualification routes; a University League targeting students and an Open League played online. The top 16 players will advance to the national final scheduled for November 7 at Century Cinemax Sarit Centre in Nairobi.

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The Kenyan champion will proceed to the World Finals where they will compete against the national champions from all over the world.

Massive Commercial Potential of esports

For local players, international tournaments such as Red Bull Wings Cup offer an opportunity to experience higher levels of competition, encounter different playing styles and connect with gaming communities beyond Kenya.

The commercial potential is significant. According to Grand View Research, the global esports market was valued at an estimated US$2.6 billion (Ksh337.7 billion) in 2025 and is projected to reach US$13.3 billion (Ksh1.73 trillion) by 2033. The growth is expected to be driven by investment in tournaments, sponsorships, media rights and live-streaming platforms.

Kenya has a developing competitive gaming scene supported by university competitions, organised tournaments and online gaming communities. Beyond professional players, the sector could create opportunities in event management, sports marketing, broadcasting, digital content production, team management and gaming technology.

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Building a sustainable industry will require more than opportunities for individual players to compete internationally.