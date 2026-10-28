Victor Wanyama Pays Glowing Tribute to Good Friend Harry Kane After Ballon d’Or Accolade

The former Kenyan skipper has lauded his ex-Tottenham teammate after he beat stiff competition to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or Award.

Former Harambee Stars and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has paid tribute to his ex-teammate Harry Kane after the England captain claimed the prestigious Ballon d’Or award in London.

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The 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker edged out Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé to secure football’s highest individual prize. In doing so, Kane became the first English player to lift the golden trophy since Michael Owen in 2001.

Reacting to the announcement, Wanyama commended his former colleague, stating that the milestone was completely justified given Kane's extraordinary consistency at the top level.

“Congratulations, brother, totally deserved,” Wanyama posted in social media.

Wanyama and Kane’s Relationship

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The pair shared the pitch in north London between 2016 and 2020 during Mauricio Pochettino’s memorable tenure. That Spurs squad challenged on multiple fronts, finishing as Premier League runners-up in the 2016/17 campaign before falling 2-0 to Liverpool in the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

Wanyama has frequently highlighted the England international's elite standards, once noting: "Harry’s finishing is second to none. He showed that every day in training—incredibly clinical and unlike any striker I have ever seen. Beyond that, he is the ultimate professional who makes the right decisions, with an elite understanding of the game and exceptional movement off the ball."

Kane parted ways with Tottenham in 2023 as their record all-time goalscorer, having cemented his status as one of English football’s most lethal forwards despite never lifting team silverware with the club.