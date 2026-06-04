Advertisement

Nairobi City Marathon 2026: Athletics Kenya Unveils Major Environmental Sustainability Initiative

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 18:37 - 04 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Athletics Kenya Unveils Major Environmental Sustainability Initiative
Athletics Kenya Unveils Major Environmental Sustainability Initiative
A major environmental initiative has been launched ahead of the Nairobi City Marathon 2026 to promote cleaner and greener urban conditions.
Advertisement

A major environmental push has been launched ahead of the Nairobi City Marathon set for June 7, 2026, bringing together sports leaders, environmental experts, and infrastructure stakeholders in a coordinated effort to promote cleaner air and strengthen Nairobi’s urban green agenda.

Advertisement

The initiative, unveiled at the Haile Selassie Expressway terminal, featured a symbolic tree-planting ceremony alongside the rollout of new air quality monitoring systems aimed at improving environmental awareness along the marathon route.

High-Level Partnership for Climate Action

The programme was led by Athletics Kenya President Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei, who joined key partners including CIFOR-ICRAF, Moja Expressway Limited, and the Stockholm Environment Institute Africa in reaffirming their commitment to climate-friendly sporting events.

Advertisement

The collaboration brings together sports administration, environmental science, and infrastructure development to support Nairobi’s long-term sustainability goals.

Air Quality Sensors Deployed Along Marathon Route

A central feature of the initiative is the installation of four advanced air quality sensors along key sections of the Nairobi Expressway corridor, which forms part of the marathon course.

The devices, deployed through a partnership between SEI Africa, Moja Expressway, and Athletics Kenya, will monitor conditions in real time at strategic points including JKIA, Uhuru Park, Westlands (ABC Place), and Museum Road.

Tree Planting Drive to Build Long-Term Legacy

Advertisement

The initiative also strengthens the marathon’s environmental legacy project, which targets the planting of 5,000 trees annually as part of ongoing urban greening efforts.

Officials say the programme is designed to ensure the marathon goes beyond competition, becoming a long-term driver of environmental restoration in Nairobi.

Speaking during the launch, Athletics Kenya President Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei highlighted the importance of collaboration in addressing climate challenges.

“A good and clean environment has no boundaries, and we must work together as a team to achieve the common good on climate change and clean air," Tuwei stated.

Advertisement

Dr Philip Osano also underscored the importance of urban greening, saying: “Greening of sporting venues is key, and we are also glad to help the Nairobi City Marathon in realising their dream of planting 5,000 trees annually.”

Meanwhile, Niall O’Connor emphasised the role of scientific data in protecting both athletes and the public: “We are happy to always assist Athletics Kenya in providing and installing the air quality sensors and helping in analysing the data.”

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Athletics Kenya Unveils Major Environmental Sustainability Initiative
Athletics
04.06.2026
Nairobi City Marathon 2026: Athletics Kenya Unveils Major Environmental Sustainability Initiative
Micah Obiero and Caleb Kramer Debut as Harambee Stars Settle for a Draw
Harambee Stars
04.06.2026
Lesotho vs Kenya: Micah Obiero and Caleb Kramer Debut as Harambee Stars Settle for a Draw
Benni McCarthy Receives Massive Backing to Lead Harambee Stars to AFCON 2027 Glory
Harambee Stars
04.06.2026
Lesotho vs Kenya: Benni McCarthy Unveils Harambee Stars Starting XI
FKF Boss Hussein Mohammed Breaks Silence on Claims of Government Suspension
Football
04.06.2026
FKF Boss Hussein Mohammed Breaks Silence on Claims of Government Suspension
Lionel Messi Handed Major Lift Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup with Prestigious Award
Football
04.06.2026
Lionel Messi Handed Major Lift Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup with Prestigious Award
Major Blow for Nairobi United as Winger Handed Two-Year Anti-Doping Ban
Football
04.06.2026
Major Blow for Nairobi United as Winger Handed Two-Year Anti-Doping Ban