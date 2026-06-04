Nairobi City Marathon 2026: Athletics Kenya Unveils Major Environmental Sustainability Initiative

A major environmental initiative has been launched ahead of the Nairobi City Marathon 2026 to promote cleaner and greener urban conditions.

A major environmental push has been launched ahead of the Nairobi City Marathon set for June 7, 2026, bringing together sports leaders, environmental experts, and infrastructure stakeholders in a coordinated effort to promote cleaner air and strengthen Nairobi’s urban green agenda.

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The initiative, unveiled at the Haile Selassie Expressway terminal, featured a symbolic tree-planting ceremony alongside the rollout of new air quality monitoring systems aimed at improving environmental awareness along the marathon route.

High-Level Partnership for Climate Action

The programme was led by Athletics Kenya President Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei, who joined key partners including CIFOR-ICRAF, Moja Expressway Limited, and the Stockholm Environment Institute Africa in reaffirming their commitment to climate-friendly sporting events.

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The collaboration brings together sports administration, environmental science, and infrastructure development to support Nairobi’s long-term sustainability goals.

Air Quality Sensors Deployed Along Marathon Route

A central feature of the initiative is the installation of four advanced air quality sensors along key sections of the Nairobi Expressway corridor, which forms part of the marathon course.

The devices, deployed through a partnership between SEI Africa, Moja Expressway, and Athletics Kenya, will monitor conditions in real time at strategic points including JKIA, Uhuru Park, Westlands (ABC Place), and Museum Road.

Tree Planting Drive to Build Long-Term Legacy

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The initiative also strengthens the marathon’s environmental legacy project, which targets the planting of 5,000 trees annually as part of ongoing urban greening efforts.

Officials say the programme is designed to ensure the marathon goes beyond competition, becoming a long-term driver of environmental restoration in Nairobi.

Speaking during the launch, Athletics Kenya President Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei highlighted the importance of collaboration in addressing climate challenges.

“A good and clean environment has no boundaries, and we must work together as a team to achieve the common good on climate change and clean air," Tuwei stated.

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Dr Philip Osano also underscored the importance of urban greening, saying: “Greening of sporting venues is key, and we are also glad to help the Nairobi City Marathon in realising their dream of planting 5,000 trees annually.”